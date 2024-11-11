Anzeige
11.11.2024
Huion's Early Black Friday Deals Go Live on Nov 11

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shopping season is here! While Black Friday 2024 is on November 29, Huion's official store will kick off its sales on November 11. All popular pen tablets and displays are included in this mega sale with discounts. The sale will conclude on December 2, so keep an eye out and don't miss out.



Kamvas Pro 19

Take the US site of Huion's official store as an example (to check specific discounts for your location, please visit the corresponding site in your area). During the sale, the price of Kamvas Pro 19 will drop to $879, saving you $220 off its MSRP of $1,099. This is a record-low price since its release.

Featuring the latest Huion PenTech 4.0 technology, Kamvas Pro 19 boasts 16K levels of pressure sensitivity, ensuring more delicate and smooth line presentations. Additionally, with a 2g initial activation force, even the lightest stroke will be accurately detected and displayed.

Kamvas Pro 24 (4K)

During Huion's Black Friday sale, Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) will bring its retail price down to $1,039, a $260 discount. Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) has received praise for its excellent performance in creative workflows over the past years. It offers a 23.8" screen with 4K UHD resolution, making creation easier and more efficient with its larger and crisp screen.

For those seeking small or medium-sized pen displays, we also have the best deals for devices like the newly released Kamvas 13 (Gen 3), Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K), etc.

Kamvas 13 (Gen 3)

Kamvas 13 (Gen 3) features incredible pen and display performance, comparable to professional displays from other brands. Its competitive price of only $224 (without the stand) makes it ideal for art students or small business owners. This compact drawing display is also an excellent gift for loved ones, friends, or kids interested in digital drawing and designing.

Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K)

Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) is one of Huion's best-sellers and it will be dropped to $479 during the sale. This 15.8-inch 2.5K display is a great balance between portability and working area.

To learn more about the sale, visit Huion's official store [store.huion.com]. If you prefer shopping on Amazon, the Black Friday sale on Huion's Amazon US store starts on Nov 21. Here's the link: [https://amzn.to/3SNdPkB].


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551181/Huion.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551186/Huion________Kamvas_Pro_19_2024_2__ID_88c3c7939198.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584078/5009541/LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huions-early-black-friday-deals-go-live-on-nov-11-302298704.html

