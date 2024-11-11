Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
08.11.24
18:59 Uhr
1,832 Euro
+0,004
+0,22 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8661,90410:08
1,8691,90110:08
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 09:18 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinch AB: David Ruggiero Join Sinch as Senior Vice President of Sales

Finanznachrichten News

Appointment Aims to Drive Growth and Strengthen Customer Relationships in North America

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch [Sinch AB (publ) - (XSTO: SINCH)], which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Ruggiero as Senior Vice President of Sales for the North America region. A highly experienced executive with over 25 years of expertise in sales leadership across Enterprise, Mid Markets and SMB, David will lead Sinch's sales strategy in the North American team, driving expansion across the region and reinforcing Sinch's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

David joins Sinch with a strong background in strategic planning, operational excellence, and sales process development. Known for leading high performing sales organizations, David has extensive experience leading go-to-market (GTM) transformations across diverse industries and a proven ability to build world-class sales teams. Prior to joining Sinch, David held executive leadership roles at notable companies, including Zoom, Microsoft, Outreach, Cisco, Avaya, and Qwest, where he successfully grew revenue, optimized operations, and led transformative sales initiatives.

"We're delighted to welcome David to the Sinch team," said Julia Fraser, EVP of the Americas at Sinch. "David brings a wealth of experience and a strategic approach to sales that will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and strengthen our position as a market leader in the Americas. We are confident that he'll drive our growth strategy forward and achieve outstanding results for the region."

Based out of Dallas, TX, David will oversee Sinch's sales operations in the North American region, focusing on accelerating growth, expanding market reach, and building strong, long-term relationships with Sinch's strong customer base. In this new role, David will focus on refining and executing Sinch's sales strategy for the North America team, leveraging the company's innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region.

"I am excited to join Sinch at such a dynamic time for the company," said David Ruggiero, incoming Senior Vice President of Sales for North America at Sinch. "The potential for growth in the North American market is tremendous, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Sinch to help our customers succeed through our world-class communication solutions."

As Sinch continues to scale its solutions across messaging, voice, video, and customer engagement, David Ruggiero's appointment underscores Sinch's commitment to serving enterprises, brands, and mobile operators in the North American market with innovative, reliable, and secure communication solutions.

For more information please contact:
Janet Lennon, Director of Global PR & Communications
janet.lennon@sinch.com |1.206.914.6175

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/david-ruggiero-join-sinch-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales,c4063887

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/david-ruggiero-join-sinch-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales-302301002.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.