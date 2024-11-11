Chinese manufacturer Deye has launched a new microinverter series featuring three models, with PV input capacities ranging from 1,320 W to 2,200 W and output capacities between 600 W and 1,000 W. Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched a new series of energy storage microinverters for balcony use. The SUN-BK60/80/100SG01 devices accept up to 2,200 W of PV input on the DC side and output up to 1,000 W on the AC side. "This product supports on-grid, off-grid, and AC-coupled setup and features battery ports that allow direct connections to compatible batteries, addressing the energy storage ...

