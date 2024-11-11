Tineco is back with its popular trade-up campaign. From November 11th, interested parties can upload proof of purchase or a photo of their old vacuum cleaner regardless of brand and type in the official Tineco store to receive a discount from Tineco. The old device does not have to be returned. Customers can save when buying several products at once and save up to 100 euros in total in connection with the upcoming Black Friday. As part of the campaign, Tineco is offering discounts on the following products:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241111324115/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

PURE ONE STATION 5

PURE ONE A50S

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

PURE ONE STATION PET

The highlights of the Tineco products at a glance:

1. PURE ONE STATION 5

3-in-1 smart cleaning station with 2.5-liter dust container

Strong suction power of 175 W for increased cleaning performance

Full-link self-cleaning system

6-stage filter system with a filter efficiency of up to 99.99%

2. PURE ONE A50S

3DSense Power brush that automatically adjusts the suction power to the level of dirt

Strong suction power of 185 W and increased battery life of 70 minutes

120° wide-angle headlights that make dust particles with a size of just 0.02 mm clearly visible

1-liter dust container and suction tube that can be folded up to 180 degrees

3. FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

180° flat design for hard-to-reach areas, ideal for cleaning under furniture

2 minutes self-cleaning and 5 minutes quick drying at high temperature

The innovative 3-chamber system for dirty water separation

Flexible movement to the left and right with the 45° swivel design

4. FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

2-in-1 combo with a floor washer and a vacuum cleaner

With the FlashDry self-cleaning system for hygienic use and clean brushes

With an operating time of floor washer of up to 40 minutes and the vacuum cleaner of up to 65 minutes

Triple the life of the battery with upgraded Pouch Cell

5. PURE ONE STATION PET

Specially developed for animal hair, powerful suction power, ideal for households with pets

Full-link self-cleaning from the brush to the dustbin

60 days of trouble-free use with the 3-liter eco dust container

ZeroTangle brush prevents hair from tangling

4 easy steps to trade in the Trade Up event

Step 1: Fill out the form

Step 2: Tineco checks the form

Step 3: You will receive a code of 50 EUR for the official Tineco shop

Step 4: Redeem the code. Optional: If you do this as part of the upcoming Black Friday offers, this discount can be combined with other offers from Tineco

More information about the event:

The promotion is only valid in the official Tineco store. Tineco recommends that participants take part in the promotion before this year's Black Friday to combine the Trade-Up discount code with a special Black Friday discount of an additional EUR 50. This way, customers can save up to a total of EUR 100 when purchasing one of the devices listed above.

The Trade-Up event runs from November 11th, the Trade-Up code has no expiration date. Only one discount code can be used per order. However, it is possible to trade in multiple devices by submitting a separate application form with the required information for each old device.

To participate in the trade-up campaign, it is not necessary to return the old device to receive a credit. The old device can be kept.

The trade-up campaign is open to vacuum cleaners of all brands and not exclusively to Tineco vacuum cleaners. After submitting the application, it usually takes 1 to 3 business days for the information to be verified and for participants to receive their code.

To make the exchange, you will need proof of purchase of the old vacuum cleaner, such as an invoice, payment screenshot, receipt, photo of the vacuum cleaner or other document proving the purchase.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241111324115/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com