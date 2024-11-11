New IRIS Software Group Research Shows Correlation Between Teacher Satisfaction and Pupil Outcomes

The vast majority (96%) of teachers believe their job satisfaction is directly linked to better pupil outcomes

Three quarters (77%) of teachers agree that having performance management, training and career progression metrics managed in one, central system boosts happiness

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to two new research studies sponsored by IRIS Software Group, a leading global provider of accounting, education management, HR and payroll solutions, student academic progress is measurably higher in schools where staff report greater job satisfaction.

In February 2024, research from the Department for Education (DfE) revealed a troubling trend: over one-third (36%) of UK state school teachers are considering leaving the profession within the next 12 months due to high workloads and stress-a notable uptick from 25% in 2022. With post-pandemic learning loss and student outcomes on the line, it's never been more important for schools to invest in staff retention, support, and professional development.

IRIS Software Group-sponsored Edurio analysis of 73,795 UK school staff revealed:

Academic progress - from the last year of primary school to when they take GCSEs - was higher among pupils in schools where staff reported greater job satisfaction.

School staff who felt that their senior leadership teams understood and actively addressed their needs were far more likely to recommend their workplace (78%), while factors such as career advancement opportunities (86%) and effective performance management processes (85%) were also identified as strong drivers of staff satisfaction.

Findings indicated that strong performance management, leadership that addresses day-to-day challenges, clear career progression paths, reduced administrative burdens, and flexible working options are essential to fostering teacher satisfaction.

IRIS Software Group-sponsored Teacher Tapp poll of 7,743 UK state teachers revealed:

96% of survey respondents believe that their job satisfaction directly leads to improved pupil outcomes.

Among surveyed teachers who had access to an online HR management system for performance management, career progression, and training, 77% agreed that this centralisation has improved staff morale. This said, only one-in-two staff had access to such a system.

Simon Freeman, Managing Director for Education at IRIS, said: "It's a challenging time for school leaders, teachers and staff - and we stand at a critical inflection point. In order to provide the high-quality education children need, and nurture our next generation of thinkers, leaders, and citizens, we must invest in staff and teacher well-being. If we fail to act now, we risk falling behind on the global stage, leaving our younger generations unprepared in a world that is rapidly advancing."

"Our latest white paper analyses today's research findings and outlines actionable strategies to help retain and invest in school staff, such as investing in streamlined HR systems that support teacher development, reduce administrative burdens, and offer clear paths for career progression."

Findings from both pieces of research are now published in IRIS' new white paper - Happy staff, happy pupils: The new tools and rules to help staff and pupils thrive - which is available to read here: https://www.iris.co.uk/guide/helping-staff-and-pupils-thrive/.

