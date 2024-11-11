



BANGKOK, Nov 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit buzzed with innovation and insights on October 17, 2024, as rockbird media's Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia (RESA) brought together industry leaders to explore "Retail Revolution: Illuminating Digital Drivers for Growth and Security." This landmark event showcased Thailand's burgeoning role in Southeast Asia's digital retail landscape, offering a platform for executives across diverse sectors to engage with cutting-edge strategies and technologies.The summit, which saw increased attendance compared to the previous year, addressed critical challenges and opportunities in Thailand's evolving e-commerce ecosystem. Discussions ranged from consumer trends and technological advancements to regulatory landscapes and cybersecurity concerns.Keynote speaker M.L. Luesak Chakrabandhu, President of The Association of Thailand Open Source Federation, highlighted the event's significance. "We have to understand the challenges, difficulties, and limitations of Thailand in terms of business expansion. We need to improve the ease of doing business here, improve our incentives for new business or more tech people to come to Thailand," Chakrabandhu said, adding the need for enhanced communication between the private sector, the academe, and the government to accelerate policy improvements.The event also delved deep into the future of digital payments, with Teeraphol Ambhai, Head of Search Experience at Bumrungrad International Hospital, sharing insights on e-wallets and their potential to revolutionize businesses. "It should be a big thing to know the challenges and also the advantages, how it will leverage business, as well as how we can use e-payment within and outside Thailand. I hope this will lead businesses to use more of e-payment in the future," Ambhai, who was also a speaker for last year's RESA, stated.Cybersecurity emerged as a critical focus area, especially in light of Thailand's evolving regulatory landscape. Chatchawarn Jirupathum, Group Information Security & Data Protection Officer at RMA Group, stressed the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and data privacy protection. "The rising of new cyber security threats, and since we don't have very solid regulations for the retail and e-commerce in Thailand at the moment, I think is becoming a challenge for next years," Jirupathum explained.The summit featured a mix of keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to gain actionable insights and forge meaningful connections. The increased attendance and diversity of participants underscored the growing importance of digital innovation in Southeast Asia's retail sector.As the event concluded, it was clear that RESA 2024 had not only met but exceeded expectations, providing a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities lying ahead for the retail and e-commerce industries in Thailand and beyond.For more information about RESA and future events, visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/