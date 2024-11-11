Samsung Semiconductor Europe is presenting groundbreaking innovations in next-generation semiconductor technologies for artificial intelligence (AI), automotive and beyond at booth B6.602 at electronica 2024 from November 12-15 in Munich. Under the theme "CROSSROADS: Where the future begins", the exhibition will focus on Samsung's advanced technologies, highlighting how they are driving new possibilities in diverse applications including HPC, server, data center, automotive and consumer electronics.

Visionary Exhibition Experience: Welcome to CROSSROADS: Where the future begins

Samsung's booth at electronica 2024 will provide an immersive experience that embodies the dynamic intersection of human imagination and cutting-edge technology. Visitors will experience firsthand how Samsung is shaping the future of innovation through semiconductor and display technologies. The exhibition will showcase multiple products and demos across various domains, demonstrating the company's commitment to realizing the true potential of AI and unlocking new possibilities in industries ranging from automotive to consumer electronics.

Innovative Solution Showcases: Memory, Sensor, Foundry, and Display Technologies

Samsung will unveil its latest advancements across memory, sensor, foundry, and display technologies, presenting solutions designed to unleash the full potential of AI and on-device applications. The exhibition will feature:

Memory Solutions: In the AI era, the demand for advanced DRAM and NAND solutions, which enable fast data processing and enhanced power efficiency, is rapidly increasing for applications in automotive, data centers, and HPC. Samsung will showcase its latest innovations for AI and HPC, including HBM3E, CXL-based CMM-D, and GDDR7, as well as DDR5 RDIMM for data center. To support automotive innovation in the "Server on Wheels" era, automotive LPDDR5X and Detachable AutoSSD will also be on display.

Sensor Solutions: The automotive industry is rapidly progressing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving through the integration of artificial intelligence. Safe and convenient driving features start with precise sensing capabilities. Samsung Semiconductor will present its ISOCELL Auto sensors, designed to enhance driving safety with advanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) and LED Flickering Mitigation (LFM) technologies.

Foundry Solutions: Samsung will highlight its latest foundry innovations for producing high-performance, low-power semiconductors tailored for the AI and automotive sectors. Using advanced process technology with Gate-All-Around (GAA) architecture and specialty solutions such as the Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) solution and advanced eMRAM, additionally Samsung will introduce unique foundry solutions that empower industries to leverage AI to its full potential.

OLED Display Innovations: Samsung's cutting-edge OLED display solutions deliver immersive user experiences and sleek designs for automotive and smart devices. These include a 13.4-inch automotive grade round OLED, the 13.8-inch Flex Magic Pixel that protects privacy by switching modes, and the 17.3-inch Flex Note Extendable, ingeniously combining foldable and slidable technologies. The 34-inch panoramic automotive display ensures a sophisticated design and superior image quality, featuring a stunning resolution of up to 6K.

Key Presentation: Evolving Automotive Cockpit and Interior Trends

As a prequel to the event, Jens Kahrweg, COO SVP at Samsung Semiconductor Europe, will deliver a presentation on "What are the Trends in Interior/Cockpit and How to Overcome Challenges with Smart Semiconductor Solutions" at the electronica Automotive conference in ICM hall 4 on November 11th at 2 p.m. Kahrweg will explore the latest trends in ADAS and autonomous driving, including the growing role of generative AI in cockpit innovation and how smart semiconductor solutions are meeting emerging challenges. His session will also emphasize the importance of collaboration within the industry to push the boundaries of what's possible in automotive design.

Visit Samsung at electronica 2024, booth B6.602, November 12-15, 2024.

For more information, visit Samsung Semiconductor Europe's Event Page.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

