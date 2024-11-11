Paw Prosper, a pet health and wellness portfolio that provides efficacious solutions to larger pet wellness challenges, has announced the acquisition of K9 Mobility, a leading online marketplace for canine mobility products in the United Kingdom. This strategic acquisition will allow Paw Prosper to further its mission by deepening its presence internationally with a dedicated e-commerce platform for customers in the UK and throughout Europe.

K9 Mobility first entered the European market in 2009 under the name of OrthoPets Europe, the international arm of Colorado-based OrthoPets. As their offering of mobility solutions expanded, founders Alison and Rod Hunt rebranded the UK company in 2011 as K9 Mobility to more accurately communicate their mission and the breadth of their product catalog. Today, K9 Mobility offers a multitude of efficacious solutions to pet mobility challenges, many of which are already products from within the Paw Prosper portfolio.

Through acquiring this well-established brand, Paw Prosper will be able to build from an already strong foundation within Europe and offer UK pet owners and professionals a centralized source for veterinarian-recommended rehabilitative and supportive pet products. Paw Prosper's decision underscores their commitment to the European market by establishing a dedicated presence that simplifies the shopping and purchasing process for their customers and removes critical friction points, including the inconvenience of multiple suppliers and the burden of additional import duties.

"We are extremely excited to have a dedicated presence in the UK," says Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper. "This will not only ensure that our portfolio of preventative, supportive, and rehabilitative products are more readily available to those who need them, but it will also allow us to build stronger, long-lasting relationships with caregivers and improve the service we provide to our customers."

"We believe Paw Prosper's dedication to pet mobility runs deep, and we know they will continue to build from the important work we have done over the last 15 years," says Alison and Rod Hunt, Founders of K9 Mobility. "We look forward to seeing their continued momentum and the good that will come of it for all mobility-challenged animals."

Paw Prospers' full portfolio of efficacious products will be available for purchase across the UK at the end of December 2024 through their professional platform, www.pawprosper.com.

About K9 Mobility

Founded in 2009 as the European arm of OrthoPets, K9 Mobility is an online marketplace dedicated to supporting elderly, rehabilitating, and special needs dogs in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. Through the curation of efficacious mobility products, the company's mission is to keep dogs on their paws and enjoying life. For more information, click here.

About Paw Prosper

Paw Prosper aims to provide industry experts and pet parents with the products, tools, and information they need to help pets overcome larger wellness challenges by focusing on truly efficacious solutions to injury and aging. Paw Prosper was established in 2022 and is based in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, Canada, Branford, Connecticut, Englewood, Florida, and The Netherlands. For more information, click here.

