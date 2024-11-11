Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKZR | ISIN: US8342121022 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.11.24
22:00 Uhr
0,352 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLIDION TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solidion Technology, Inc.: Solidion Technology Executes Strategic Memorandum of Understanding

Finanznachrichten News

Collaboration will Leverage Solidion's Patent Portfolio and Drive U.S. Manufacturing

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Bluestar Materials Company of Taiwan. This agreement will leverage Solidion's patent portfolio and accelerate the commercialization of its anode technology, including its recently disclosed technology that allow lithium batteries to be charged in 5 minutes.

Solidion Logo

The agreement will enable Solidion to explore and establish synergies in U.S. based manufacturing, commercialization strategies, and market opportunities related to Silicon (Si) and Silicon Oxide (SiOx) advanced battery solutions. Silicon and Silicon Oxide are now viewed as a more favored solution for battery technology over solid-state technology.

"This agreement positions Solidion to capture new market share in the U.S. while showcasing our Silicon-based solutions, which offer improved battery efficiency and energy density compared to conventional solid-state options on a worldwide basis," said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553642/Solidion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solidion-technology-executes-strategic-memorandum-of-understanding-302300928.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.