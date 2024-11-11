Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 10:06 Uhr
ViewLift Welcomes Industry Veteran Luke Boyle to Lead EMEA Strategy

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a leading global streaming platform, announced the appointment of Luke Boyle as Senior Vice President, Commercial, for the EMEA region, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to growth and innovation across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Boyle, based in London, brings over three decades of industry expertise to further amplify ViewLift's commercial strategy in the region.

ViewLift Logo

"I am delighted to be joining ViewLift, a company at the very cutting edge of technology and innovation in the OTT space. Our leadership team has a very strong vision for the future in this space, and our ability to custom build and utilize best-of-breed partners for the betterment of our clients are what really excite me," said Luke.

With an impressive career in digital streaming, Boyle has held senior leadership roles at Magine and NeuLion/Endeavor Streaming, where he collaborated with major clients such as the UEFA, Eleven Sports, English Football League, FEI, NFL, and NBA. His deep industry knowledge and strategic acumen make him an ideal fit to accelerate ViewLift's success across EMEA.

"We've streamed content around the world since 2008," noted ViewLift CEO Rick Allen, "and head into 2025 with an increased focus on opportunities in the EMEA region, particularly in sports. Luke's deep knowledge of streaming and monetization make him a brilliant leader for this accelerated effort."

ViewLift currently powers live direct-to-consumer (DTC) services delivering premier European leagues, including the LaLiga, UEFA Champions League and French Ligue 1, to audiences in Mexico and Asia. With plans to expand partnerships across EMEA, ViewLift aims to collaborate with major leagues and clubs, enhancing revenue and fan engagement through its best-in-class streaming and monetization solutions.

ViewLift's expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa comes on the heels of two years of increasing leadership in the United States, as the operator of direct-to-consumer services for major professional sports, adding a clientele that includes the National Hockey League, five NHL teams, three NBA clubs, and two MLB franchises to a roster of global brands, also including media and entertainment powerhouses such as NBC Universal and TEGNA. The company has been the global DTC platform for LIV Golf since the Tour's inception in 2022.

About ViewLift
ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. ViewLift's clientele includes the NHL; the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics; the Vegas Golden Knights; the Florida Panthers; LIV Golf; NBC Universal; TEGNA and others. Visit www.viewlift.com.

Media contacts:
ViewLift
Mahesh Kumar
maheshkumar@viewlift.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997508/ViewLift_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viewlift-welcomes-industry-veteran-luke-boyle-to-lead-emea-strategy-302301007.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
