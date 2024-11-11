TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated sales were $1.75 billion versus $1.86 billion in the prior year. Operating income was $214 million, with adjusted operating income of $243 million, versus $227 million of operating income in the third quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $383 million versus $346 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.09, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.11, versus $0.11 in the third quarter of last year.

" ICL delivered another sequential increase in EBITDA, as well as versus the prior year, marking four consecutive quarters of improvement, despite lower potash prices. All three of our specialties-driven businesses showed significant year-over-year improvement in EBITDA, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and our ability to consistently deliver strong cash generation," said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. " While we are still facing some challenges related to geopolitical uncertainties, we remain focused on developing our innovative product portfolio pipeline and executing targeted cost and efficiency efforts."

The company raised its guidance for full year 2024 and now expects specialties-driven EBITDA of between $0.95 billion to $1.05 billion, an increase from previous guidance of $0.8 billion to $1.0 billion. The company intends to limit its total 2024 annual potash sales volumes to 4.6 million metric tons, already committed, which is in-line with 2023 sales volumes and in expectation of improved conditions in 2025. (1a)

Key Financials

Third Quarter 2024

US$M Ex. per share data 3Q'24 3Q'23 Sales $1,753 $1,862 Gross profit $596 $586 Gross margin 34% 31% Operating income $214 $227 Adjusted operating income (1) $243 $227 Operating margin 12% 12% Adjusted operating margin (1) 14% 12% Net income attributable to shareholders $113 $137 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) $136 $137 Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) $383 $346 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)(2) 22% 19% Diluted earnings per share $0.09 $0.11 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $0.11 $0.11 Cash flows from operating activities (3) $408 $426

(1) Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted EBITDA and margin, and diluted adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the adjustments table and disclaimer. (2) In the nine months of 2024, the company's adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by an immaterial accounting reclassification. Please refer to the 6-K filing for additional details. (3) Reclassified - see Note 2 to the company's interim financial statements.

Industrial Products

Third quarter 2024

Sales of $309 million vs. $267 million.

EBITDA of $65 million vs. $42 million.

Year-over-year growth driven by market share gains in flame retardants.

Key developments versus prior year

Flame retardants: Sales increased, as higher volumes for both brominated- and phosphorous-based solutions offset lower prices overall, while demand from both the electronics and construction end-markets remained soft.

Elemental bromine: Higher volumes drove an increase in sales, offsetting lower prices.

Clear brine fluids: Sales declined, despite strength in the Gulf of Mexico, as oil and gas demand in the Eastern Hemisphere was lower, due to the normal pattern of the drilling operations cycle.

Specialty minerals: Increased sales were driven by higher volumes for industrial applications, while prices were lower.

Potash

Third quarter 2024

Sales of $389 million vs. $526 million.

EBITDA of $120 million vs. $164 million.

Grain Price Index decreased 19.6% year-over-year, with corn, rice, soybeans and wheat down 27.2%, 4.3%, 26.4% and 29.0%, respectively. On a sequential basis, the Grain Price Index decreased 14.3%, with corn, rice, soybeans and wheat down 11.5%, 16.4%, 11.9% and 14.1%, respectively.

Key developments versus prior year

Potash price: $297 per ton (CIF). Down 1% sequentially and 13% year-over-year.

Potash sales volumes: 1,060 thousand metric tons. Decreased by 220 thousand metric tons year-over-year.

ICL Dead Sea Production decreased, primarily due to external forces.

ICL Iberia Record third quarter production, with continued operational and efficiency improvements.

Metal Magnesium Both volumes and prices declined, as market prices continued to trend lower.



Phosphate Solutions

Third quarter 2024

Sales of $577 million vs. $595 million.

EBITDA of $140 million vs. $118 million.

Third sequential quarter of sales growth, with EBITDA up nearly 20% year-over-year.

Key developments versus prior year

White phosphoric acid: Sales decreased, as higher volumes in most regions were unable to offset lower prices in Europe, as well as in North and South America.

Industrial phosphates: Sales increased, as higher volumes in all major regions offset lower prices related to decreasing cost inputs.

Food phosphates: Despite higher volumes, sales decreased due to lower market prices, which reflected reduced raw material costs.

Battery materials: China sales increased, as market demand expanded there. Elsewhere, the company continued to execute on its long-term battery materials strategy, with the U.S. customer innovation and qualification center (CIQC) on-track for completion by year-end. The business also expanded into South America, with the addition of a new customer.

Commodity phosphates: Overall phosphate prices firmed in the third quarter, with tight stock positions in key markets, strategic allocation decisions and prevailing policies.

Growing Solutions

Third quarter 2024

Sales of $538 million vs. $550 million.

EBITDA of $64 million vs. $37 million.

Third sequential quarter of sales and EBITDA growth, with EBITDA up more than 70% year-over-year.

Key developments versus prior year

Brazil: Sales declined, due to exchange rate fluctuations, but higher prices and lower raw material costs drove an increase in gross profit.

Europe: Sales decreased, but gross profit increased on higher volumes and lower raw material costs.

North America: Sales increased, with higher volumes and slightly higher prices contributing to increased gross profit.

Asia: Sales increased, and higher volumes, prices and product mix drove higher gross profit.

Product trends: Specialty agriculture sales decreased, as exchange rate fluctuations, mainly in Brazil, and lower sales volumes in China offset higher prices. Turf and ornamental sales increased, with both turf and landscape and ornamental horticulture contributing.

Financial Items

Financing Expenses

Net financing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $39 million, down versus $42 million in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Tax Expenses

Reported tax expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were $49 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 28%, compared to $43 million in the corresponding quarter of last year, reflecting an effective tax rate of 23%. The lower tax rate in the third quarter of last year was mainly due to the devaluation of the shekel versus the U.S. dollar.

Available Liquidity

ICL's available cash resources, which are comprised of cash and deposits, unutilized revolving credit facility, and unutilized securitization, totaled $1,749 million, as of September 30, 2024.

Outstanding Net Debt

As of September 30, 2024, ICL's net financial liabilities amounted to $1,948 million, a decrease of $147 million compared to December 31, 2023.

Dividend Distribution

In connection with ICL's third quarter 2024 results, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of 5.27 cents per share, or approximately $68 million, versus 5.31 cents per share, or approximately $68 million, in the third quarter of last year. The dividend will be payable on December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2024.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2023 revenue totaled approximately $7.5 billion.

For more information, including ICL's full third quarter financial statements and report, visit ICL's website at icl-group.com, and also the SEC's EDGAR website, once it reopens on November 12, 2024.

To access ICL's interactive CSR report, visit icl-group-sustainability.com.

Guidance

(1a) The company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting, and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, in particular, because special items such as restructuring, litigation, and other matters, used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material, and therefore could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). The guidance speaks only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law. The company provides guidance for specialties-driven EBITDA, which includes Industrial Products, Growing Solutions and Phosphate Solutions, as the Phosphate Solutions business is now predominantly specialties focused. For the Potash business, the company is providing sales volume guidance. The company believes this information provides greater transparency, as these new metrics are less impacted by fertilizer commodity prices, given the extreme volatility in recent years.

Non-GAAP Statement

The company discloses in this quarterly report non-IFRS financial measures titled adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. The company calculates adjusted operating income by adjusting operating income to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table under " Adjustments to reported operating, and net income (non-GAAP)" below. Certain of these items may recur. The company calculates adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders by adjusting net income attributable to the company's shareholders to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table under " Adjustments to reported operating, and net income (non-GAAP)" below, excluding the total tax impact of such adjustments. The company calculates diluted adjusted earnings per share by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before financing expenses, net, taxes on income, share in earnings of equity-accounted investees, depreciation and amortization, and certain adjustments presented in the reconciliation table under " Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the periods of activity" below, which were adjusted for in calculating the adjusted operating income.

You should not view adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for operating income or net income attributable to the company's shareholders determined in accordance with IFRS, and you should note that the company's definitions of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA may differ from those used by other companies. Additionally, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which may reduce the usefulness of the company's non-IFRS financial measures as tools for comparison. However, the company believes adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to both management, and investors by excluding certain items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations. Management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the company's business strategies and management performance. The company believes these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency of key measures used to evaluate performance.

The company presents a discussion in the period-to-period comparisons of the primary drivers of change in the company's results of operations. This discussion is based in part on management's best estimates of the impact of the main trends on the company's businesses. The company has based the following discussion on its financial statements. You should read such discussion together with the company's financial statements.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "strive," "forecast," "targets" and "potential," among others. The company is relying on the safe harbor provided in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in making such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to:

Loss or impairment of business licenses or mineral extractions permits or concessions; volatility of supply and demand and the impact of competition; the difference between actual reserves and reserve estimates; natural disasters and cost of compliance with environmental regulatory legislative and licensing restrictions including laws and regulation related to, and physical impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; failure to "harvest" salt which could lead to accumulation of salt at the bottom of the evaporation Pond 5 in the Dead Sea; litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; disruptions at seaport shipping facilities or regulatory restrictions affecting the ability to export products overseas; changes in exchange rates or prices compared to those the company is currently experiencing; general market, political or economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; price increases or shortages with respect to principal raw materials; pandemics may create disruptions, impacting sales, operations, supply chain and customers; delays in termination of engagements with contractors and/or governmental obligations; the inflow of significant amounts of water into the Dead Sea which could adversely affect production at the plants; labor disputes, slowdowns and strikes involving employees; pension and health insurance liabilities; changes to governmental incentive programs or tax benefits, creation of new fiscal or tax related legislation; and/or higher tax liabilities; changes in evaluations and estimates, which serve as a basis for the recognition and manner of measurement of assets and liabilities; failure to integrate or realize expected benefits from mergers and acquisitions, organizational restructuring and joint ventures; currency rate fluctuations; rising interest rates; government examinations or investigations; information technology systems or breaches of the company, or its service providers', data security; failure to retain and/or recruit key personnel; inability to realize expected benefits from the company's cost reduction program according to the expected timetable; inability to access capital markets on favorable terms; cyclicality of the businesses; the company is exposed to risks relating to its current and future activity in emerging markets; changes in demand for its fertilizer products due to a decline in agricultural product prices, lack of available credit, weather conditions, government policies or other factors beyond the company's control; disruption of the company, or its service providers', sales of magnesium products being affected by various factors that are not within the company's control; volatility or crises in the financial markets; hazards inherent to mining and chemical manufacturing; the failure to ensure the safety of the company's workers and processes; exposure to third party and product liability claims; product recalls or other liability claims as a result of food safety and food-borne illness concerns; insufficiency of insurance coverage; war or acts of terror and/or political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region, including the current state of war declared in Israel and any resulting disruptions to supply and production chains; filing of class actions and derivative actions against the company, its executives and Board members; closing of transactions, mergers and acquisitions; and other risk factors discussed under "Item 3 - Key Information- D. Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2024 (the Annual Report).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements, targets or goals in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are cautioned to consider these risk and uncertainties and to not place undue reliance on such information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

This report for the third quarter of 2024 should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report of 2023 published by the company on Form 20-F and the report for the first and second quarters of 2024 published by the company, including the description of events occurring subsequent to the date of the statement of financial position, as filed with the US SEC.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

$ millions Three-months ended Nine-months ended Year ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 Sales 1,753 1,862 5,240 5,846 7,536 Cost of sales 1,157 1,276 3,519 3,735 4,865 Gross profit 596 586 1,721 2,111 2,671 Selling, transport and marketing expenses 280 264 833 807 1,093 General and administrative expenses 63 66 191 189 260 Research and development expenses 19 17 50 54 71 Other expenses 22 14 27 84 128 Other income (2) (2) (8) (15) (22) Operating income 214 227 628 992 1,141 Finance expenses 46 79 166 255 259 Finance income (7) (37) (59) (120) (91) Finance expenses, net 39 42 107 135 168 Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees 1 - 1 - 1 Income before taxes on income 176 185 522 857 974 Taxes on income 49 43 139 254 287 Net income 127 142 383 603 687 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interests 14 5 46 23 40 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 113 137 337 580 647 Earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company: Basic earnings per share (in dollars) 0.09 0.11 0.26 0.45 0.50 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.09 0.11 0.26 0.45 0.50 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic (in thousands) 1,290,171 1,289,318 1,289,869 1,289,332 1,289,361 Diluted (in thousands) 1,290,371 1,290,813 1,290,094 1,290,926 1,290,668

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of (Unaudited)

$ millions September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 393 307 420 Short-term investments and deposits 110 162 172 Trade receivables 1,393 1,387 1,376 Inventories 1,591 1,722 1,703 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 337 362 363 Total current assets 3,824 3,940 4,034 Non-current assets Deferred tax assets 149 141 152 Property, plant and equipment 6,414 6,125 6,329 Intangible assets 916 851 873 Other non-current assets 255 217 239 Total non-current assets 7,734 7,334 7,593 Total assets 11,558 11,274 11,627 Current liabilities Short-term debt 606 592 858 Trade payables 921 814 912 Provisions 49 71 85 Other payables 874 809 783 Total current liabilities 2,450 2,286 2,638 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt and debentures 1,845 1,984 1,829 Deferred tax liabilities 495 464 489 Long-term employee liabilities 339 334 354 Long-term provisions and accruals 223 234 224 Other 71 64 56 Total non-current liabilities 2,973 3,080 2,952 Total liabilities 5,423 5,366 5,590 Equity Total shareholders' equity 5,873 5,664 5,768 Non-controlling interests 262 244 269 Total equity 6,135 5,908 6,037 Total liabilities and equity 11,558 11,274 11,627

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

$ millions Three-months ended Nine-months ended Year ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income 127 142 383 603 687 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 140 119 439 390 536 Fixed assets impairment 7 - 7 - - Exchange rate, interest and derivative, net 9 27 105 75 24 Tax expenses 49 43 139 254 287 Change in provisions - (13) (53) (41) (32) Other 2 1 6 7 29 207 177 643 685 844 Change in inventories (14) 251 95 415 465 Change in trade receivables 73 (28) (42) 205 252 Change in trade payables 46 (59) 17 (167) (101) Change in other receivables (31) (6) (27) (11) 26 Change in other payables 22 (19) 4 (226) (210) Net change in operating assets and liabilities 96 139 47 216 432 Income taxes paid, net of refund (22) (32) (57) (246) (253) Net cash provided by operating activities (*) 408 426 1,016 1,258 1,710 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds (payments) from deposits, net - 1 61 (78) (88) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (159) (191) (446) (525) (780) Interest received (*) 4 2 14 7 10 Proceeds from divestiture of assets and businesses, net of transaction expenses 1 1 19 4 4 Business combinations (50) - (72) - - Other - - - 1 1 Net cash used in investing activities (204) (187) (424) (591) (853) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders (63) (82) (183) (406) (474) Receipts of long-term debt 273 131 611 484 633 Repayments of long-term debt (307) (255) (919) (653) (836) Receipts (Repayments) of short-term debt 8 (72) 7 (89) (25) Interest paid (*) (16) (21) (79) (85) (125) Receipts (payments) from transactions in derivatives (2) - 1 6 5 Dividend paid to the non-controlling interests - - (57) (15) (15) Net cash used in financing activities (107) (299) (619) (758) (837) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 97 (60) (27) (91) 20 Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of the period 287 372 420 417 417 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 9 (5) - (19) (17) Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period 393 307 393 307 420 (*) Reclassified - see Note 2 to the Company's Interim Financial Statements.

Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ millions Three-months ended Nine-months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Operating income 214 227 628 992 Charges related to the security situation in Israel (1) 14 - 40 - Write-off of assets and provision for site closure (2) 15 - 15 15 Total adjustments to operating income 29 - 55 15 Adjusted operating income 243 227 683 1,007 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 113 137 337 580 Total adjustments to operating income 29 - 55 15 Total tax adjustments (3) (6) - (12) (3) Total adjusted net income - shareholders of the Company 136 137 380 592

(1) For 2024, reflects charges relating to the security situation in Israel. (2) For 2024, reflects mainly a write-off of assets resulting from the closure of two small sites. For 2023, reflects mainly a write-off of assets related to restructuring at certain sites, including site closures and facility modifications, as part of the Company's global efficiency plan. (3) For 2024 and 2023, reflects the tax impact of adjustments made to operating income.

Consolidated EBITDA for the Periods of Activity

$ millions Three-months ended Nine-months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net income 127 142 383 603 Financing expenses, net 39 42 107 135 Taxes on income 49 43 139 254 Less: Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees (1) - (1) - Operating income 214 227 628 992 Depreciation and amortization 140 119 439 390 Adjustments (1) 29 - 55 15 Total adjusted EBITDA (2) 383 346 1,122 1,397

(1) See " Adjustments to Reported Operating and Net income (non-GAAP)" above. (2) In the first nine months of 2024, the Company's adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by an immaterial accounting reclassification. Please refer to the 6-K filing for additional details.

Calculation of Segment EBITDA

$ millions Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions (1) Growing Solutions Three-months ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 (2) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Segment operating income 50 31 59 125 100 73 49 20 Depreciation and amortization 15 11 61 39 40 45 15 17 Segment EBITDA 65 42 120 164 140 118 64 37

(1) In alignment with the Company's efficiency plan, which includes a change of reporting responsibilities as of January 2024, the results of a non-phosphate related business were allocated from the Phosphate Solutions segment to Other Activities. Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the organizational change in the reportable segments. (2) For Q3 2024, Phosphate Specialties comprised $331 million of segment sales, $49 million of operating income, $12 million of D&A and represented $61 million of EBITDA, while Phosphate Commodities comprised $246 million of segment sales, $51 million of operating income, $28 million of D&A and represented $79 million of EBITDA.

