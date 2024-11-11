Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024

WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902
11.11.24
09:16 Uhr
3,975 Euro
+0,080
+2,05 %
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 10:24 Uhr
Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon expands its Hexagon Agility FleetCare business - acquires Specialty Fleet Services

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, announced the acquisition of the assets of Specialty Fleet Services, a leading natural gas (CNG, LNG and RNG) mobile service and inspection provider in the United States and Canada.

Specialty Fleet Services, based in California, provides comprehensive maintenance solutions for fleets to minimize truck downtime. With this acquisition, Hexagon Agility FleetCare expands its nationwide after-sales support network to serve customers more effectively while tripling its mobile service capabilities. The business will be fully integrated into the Hexagon Agility FleetCare business operation.

Aftermarket service solely dedicated to clean fuel fleets

Hexagon Agility FleetCare was established in 2023. It is the only aftermarket service solely dedicated to clean fuel fleets, assisting them in achieving higher uptime and lower total cost of ownership.

The acquisition of Specialty Fleet Services enables Hexagon Agility FleetCare to accelerate field services capability and coverage in response to growing market demand from fleet customers.

"To truly accelerate the switch from diesel to renewable natural gas, maintaining and servicing a clean fuel vehicle must be as easy, if not easier than for vehicles powered by traditional fuels," says Brad Garner, SVP FleetCare at Hexagon Agility. "This acquisition of Specialty Fleet Services is strategic and will bring highly sought-after field service capacity, new critical capabilities, and complementary geographic coverage to our existing Hexagon Agility FleetCare offering."

"We're thrilled to join the Hexagon Agility FleetCare team. By combining our expertise, we are stronger and better equipped to tackle the growing adoption of natural gas in the heavy-duty sector, whether that be in New York or California, or anywhere in between," says Christopher Ciolkosz, Director of Sales & Service, Specialty Fleet Services.

With 175,000 natural gas vehicles on the road in the U.S., and an increasing number of fleets making the switch to natural gas, aftermarket service will be essential to support fleets in achieving higher uptime and lower cost of ownership.

Hexagon Agility FleetCare's comprehensive total life cycle service portfolio. This includes:

  • Technical Support Center: Service specialists exclusive to clean fuel vehicles; experts with an average of 30+ years' experience
  • Technical Training Academy: Custom training to meet specific fleet maintenance and driver needs
  • Mobile Field Service: Comprehensive clean fuel service with total lifecycle solutions, field specialists are strategically located to support fleets
  • Hexagon Agility Genuine Parts: Quality OEM replacement parts; when you see the Hexagon Agility Genuine Parts brand, you are getting OEM quality replacement

For more information:
Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Jelena Rowe, Director, Marketing & Communications, Hexagon Agility
Telephone: +1 (310) 872-0535 | Jelena.rowe@hexagonagility.com

About Hexagon Agility
Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, light-weight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-expands-its-hexagon-agility-fleetcare-business---acquires-specialty-fleet-services,c4063986

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-expands-its-hexagon-agility-fleetcare-business---acquires-specialty-fleet-services-302301044.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
