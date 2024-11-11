Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 10:30 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bravent Announces a New Innovation Hub in Qatar, Set to Open in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravent, an international leader in creating cutting-edge technology solutions, has announced plans to open an Innovation Hub at Qatar Science and Technology Park in January 2025. This facility will focus on developing projects in Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Spatial Computing, and end-to-end customized services for clients in the region.

As a global Microsoft partner, Bravent expects this new Innovation Hub, which will expand its technical team by 50%, to support the digital transformation of major international companies in the region such as Ooredoo, Ashghal, PIH, Qatar Museums, Iberdrola, and Hayya. John Gutiérrez, who leads the company's operations in Middle East, highlighted the importance of entering this new market to offer innovative solutions for globally-oriented businesses.

This new facility marks a phase of international expansion for Bravent, allowing the company to reach regions that are at the forefront of advanced technology projects. In addition to Qatar, Bravent has recently expanded its international presence in Northern Europe, the United States, and Latin America.

Bravent's decision to enter new markets is based on a thorough analysis of each region's technological needs, with a commitment to fostering local business and economic growth as well as generating employment opportunities for professionals in the tech sector.

Driving Digitalization Across Multiple Sectors

Bravent specializes in innovation, bringing deep expertise in AI, Cloud Computing, Spatial Computing, and Data Analytics to serve organizations worldwide. The company has deployed technology projects for major international clients such as Acciona, Real Madrid CF, Burger King, John Deere, Ferrovial, and Microsoft.

Recognized as one of Microsoft's most innovative partners, Bravent is known for its ability to deploy digital transformation projects across various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, energy, and aviation, yielding significant production and business growth for its clients.

Bravent also emphasizes continuous professional development and access to the latest technologies. Its range of services includes cloud solutions (Microsoft Azure), business productivity tools (Microsoft 365), Power Platform solutions, ERP and CRM systems, Internet of Things (IoT), web development, design, UX, and more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bravent-announces-a-new-innovation-hub-in-qatar-set-to-open-in-2025-302301049.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.