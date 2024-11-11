EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance

The Payments Group partners with HubPeople to bring cash payments to another 100 million users



11.11.2024 / 11:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





+++ Press release +++

The Payments Group partners with HubPeople to bring cash payments to another 100 million users

Frankfurt/Main, 11 November 2024 - The Payments Group, the newly formed operating unit under the umbrella of The Payments Group Holding, has announced its partnership with HubPeople: The Payments Group partners with HubPeople to bring cash payments to 100m daters

Hundreds of online dating apps and sites now accepting cash payments Berlin, 11 November 2024 - The Payments Group (TPG), a new global payments company, has announced a deal with online dating giant, HubPeople. HubPeople is an AI-based software platform that powers many of the world's top dating applications and websites, which have a combined 100m users worldwide. For the first time, anyone using a HubPeople powered dating brand will now be able to pay for their dating subscriptions in cash with TPG's award winning CashtoCode service. Cash deposits can be made at 550,000 physical POS locations worldwide, including newsagents, petrol stations and supermarkets. HubPeople needed a global payment partner that could help it manage transactions across international borders and in multiple currencies. TPG will initially accept 17 currencies in cash payments. Users can also pay for their dating services/subscriptions with TPG's evoucher solution, a fast, secure service that closely resembles using an Amazon voucher or gift card. The dating apps built on the HubPeople platform have a large and highly diverse global customer-base. Providing a new cash payment option was important to HubPeople because cash is still the most used and most widely accessible payment method worldwide. It needed a solution that would work reliably in emerging markets like LATAM and countries like Argentina where card adoption is still relatively low. The new cash option can be used by anyone with access to a smartphone or computer, as a secure, reliable payment solution for cash-first customers and the unbanked. CashtoCode is also perfect for people who prefer to pay in cash, for privacy or security reasons. Dating subscriptions are often a payment that people want to make discretely. "We hope that TPG and HubPeople are a perfect match," said Nick Orton at HubPeople. "Bringing cash payments to 100m customers is an exciting step for our platform, and we think that our brands will jump at the chance to market their services to a new dating demographic." "The cash customer is one of the biggest demographics on the planet," said TPG founder and CEO, Jens Bader. "Unfortunately, they are often left behind by digital services, but that doesn't need to be the case. A CashtoCode integration is like instantly adding 550,000 new checkout options. There is a huge crossover between our USPs and the needs of the dating market. We are global, secure, discrete and reliable. It's everything you need from a dating app payment method." About The Payments Group The Payments Group ("TPG") is a dynamically growing, vertically integrated e-money fintech company. TPG provides closed and open loop branded and white-labelled prepaid (e-money) payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. The company provides a scalable fintech platform. This platform enables online merchants to access previously untapped cash and prepaid markets and embedded financial products, expanding their Total Addressable Market (TAM) and increasing their revenues. TPG operates internationally and works with a number of global leading online merchants across various industries. TPG customers can use more than 550,000 point of sale cash payment stations and a global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments. TPG employs more than 50 people worldwide. About HubPeople HubPeople is a leading technology provider specialising in "Dating as a Service" platforms, empowering brand owners to effortlessly launch, market, and grow profitable dating brands. With a robust, cloud-based infrastructure, HubPeople supports thousands of social networks worldwide, delivering seamless solutions that drive high conversion rates, an ever-growing user base, and retention levels unmatched by competitors. Headquartered in the Isle of Man, with additional offices internationally, HubPeople provides end-to-end services - from technical development and marketing expertise to 24/7 customer support in English and Spanish. The company's mission is to create vibrant, multi-dimensional communities for people who want to connect, learn, and feel empowered over a mutual interest. HubPeople is dedicated to creating engaging spaces that encourage meaningful connections, going beyond basic interactions with innovative, community-centred features tailored to niche interests. HubPeople goes beyond the one-way exchange of user information by constantly innovating new community-based features to inspire engagement and connections that are relevant and meaningful to a particular niche or interest group. About The Payments Group Holding The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is a listed holding based in Germany with majority shareholdings in four operating FinTech companies and a venture capital provider based in Frankfurt/Main. Funanga AG, Campamocha Ltd with its 100%-owned entities TBWS Ltd and Calida Financial Ltd as well as Surfer Rosa Ltd form a fast-growing, vertically integrated e-Money Fintech group of companies - The Payments Group (TPG). TPG provides proprietary closed and open (branded and white-labelled) prepaid payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. The synergy between these companies positions TPG as the future market leader in embedded finance and prepaid solutions. Calida Financial is the regulated company within TPG, having received an e-money license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) in August 2024. This license entitles Calida Financial Ltd. to offer innovative e-money services and products across Europe. TPG employs over 50 people and operates globally. TPG's customers make use of more than 500,000 POS cash payment stations and the global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments. From its history as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand, The Payments Group Holding also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in partly promising German startups via its wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Group VC GmbH. For more information about The Payments Group Holding, please visit www.tpgholding.com . Investor Relations Contact Rosenberg Strategic Communications

Dirk Schmitt

d.schmitt@rosenbergsc.com

+49 170 302 8833



11.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

