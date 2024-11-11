Energy services provider Elapath Energy and blockchain-based platform RenewableErgon are collaborating on a 150 MW solar project in Chiayi County, Taiwan. US companies Elapath Energy and RenewableErgon are teaming up to develop a 150 MW solar project in Taiwan. The $250 million project will be built in Budai, Chiayi County. Work on the first phase of the project is scheduled to start next month, following regulatory alignment with Taiwan's Energy Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), with an aim for completion in February 2025. Once finished, the project is expected to generate ...

