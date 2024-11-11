New research from Norway has found that deploying around 140 GW of green hydrogen generation capacity by 2050 could make green hydrogen economically viable in Europe. Reaching this scale may help balance system costs effectively while increasing renewable integration, making green hydrogen a self-sustaining technology without subsidies, according to the scientists. Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have investigated the effects of incorporating green hydrogen into the European power system and have found that deploying around 140 GW of green hydrogen generation ...

