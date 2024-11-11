Caregiving Support Network Announces Virtual Caregiver Celebration on Dec. 3

The Caregiving Support Network (CSN), a nonprofit ministry that helps provide support for unpaid family caregivers, will host a Virtual Caregiver Celebration starting at noon on Dec. 3, 2024 EST. This online event, sponsored by Ways2Wellness and hosted by Lance A. Slatton, host of the popular podcast and YouTube show "All Home Care Matters," will help create a space for all family caregivers and their supporters to be heard, seen, supported and celebrated together.

"Throughout my own caregiving journey, I experienced firsthand the incredible power of community," said CSN President Rebekah Dowhy. "Compassionate neighbors and friends gave crucial support during some of the darkest days of my life. I believe no one should go through caregiving alone."

Family caregivers play an invaluable role in their communities, yet they often face significant challenges, including feelings of depression and isolation - studies show that nearly 70% of caregivers experience these hardships.

Dowhy started CSN to "empower caregivers with the prayerful community and regular breaks they need to continue caring for their loved ones without sacrificing their own well-being."

"Caregivers are so rarely recognized for their sacrifice and it's time to change that," she said.

CSN recently partnered with Ways2Wellness, a leader in senior care dedicated to enhancing senior well-being and supporting caregivers through impactful solutions.

Ways2Wellness, under the leadership of Michael Herrington, helps create beautiful, custom-branded activity books designed to reduce cognitive decline in seniors while providing caregivers with engaging tools to foster meaningful connections with their loved ones. These printable resources are easily accessible and can be printed on location, making it simple for caregivers to provide enriching experiences for seniors in their care.

"Our partnership with the Caregiving Support Network is a testament to our commitment to combat loneliness and isolation for both seniors and their caregivers," said Herrington. "Together, we empower caregivers with the support and resources they need to enhance their own lives and those they care for."

The Virtual Caregiver Celebration will feature CSN's caregivers, volunteers, and supporters, and provide opportunities to connect with the Network. One of the goals of the event is to honor the dedication of caregivers and celebrate the strength of community. CSN is dedicated to making sure no one walks through caregiving alone.

Lance A. Slatton, known throughout the health care and senior living community as "The Senior Care Influencer" and a brand ambassador for CSN, was the perfect and obvious choice to host such an important event. A writer, author, and healthcare professional with over 20 years in the healthcare industry, Slatton hosts the award-winning and popular podcast and YouTube show "All Home Care Matters," and is a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI.

"When meeting with them to discuss how we could best support family caregivers leading up to the holidays and in honor of National Caregiver Month it quickly became evident that hosting this event could have an immeasurable benefit to family caregivers not only today but well into the foreseeable future," Slatton said.

"All Home Care Matters is constantly inundated with requests and ideas for episodes, events, and other multimedia suggestions and we are unfortunately not able to say yes to them all. I feel strongly that this event with CSN and their team will have a very profound impact for caregivers everywhere. I am very honored to be a part of this special event to help not only support family caregivers but also show them the appreciation that they are so deserving of."

To register for the event, please click the link below: (https://www.caregivingsupportnetwork.org/caregiver-celebration) Join the Virtual Caregiver Celebration

About Caregiving Support Network

The Caregiving Support Network was started in 2022 to lift the everyday burdens of caregiving off the shoulders of unpaid family caregivers who are struggling. This nonprofit ministry works to create a world where every caregiver feels relief from the burnout associated with caring for a loved one with a disability. The Network helps them every step of the way on their journey, and caregivers know that they have a lifeline of support. The ultimate goal is for every caregiver to know the love of our Lord Jesus Christ, and have the hope of the Gospel in their hearts. For more information, www.caregivingsupportnetwork.org

About Ways2Wellness

Ways to Wellness creates beautiful activity books and custom printables for seniors, which help reduce cognitive decline and make it easier for caregivers to engage with their loved ones. They began in January 2020, sparked by a heartfelt mission to enhance the lives of seniors and caregivers. Co-founders Michael Herrington and Mark Ulett, PhD, driven by a shared passion, were inspired by a CDC report highlighting loneliness and isolation as the second leading cause of illness and death among seniors. Today, Ways 2 Wellness stands as a beacon of hope and innovation in senior care and well-being. Our customizable activity books and digital resources uplift, engage, and empower seniors and caregivers alike. For more information, www.ways2wellness.health

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care. has received the following notable awards: 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media; and Recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving. Official Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com

