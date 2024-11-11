Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 12:12 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Experience Bliss at Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort: A Holistic Retreat for the Senses

Finanznachrichten News

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, managed by Accor, invites travelers to escape the fast-paced world and discover a serene haven where they can refresh, rejuvenate, and reconnect with themselves and nature. Amidst the global growth of wellness travel, this award-winning resort is redefining itself as a premier destination, seamlessly blending holistic wellness, luxury, and sustainability.

Nestled on the second most beautiful island in the world, the pristine southern peninsula of Phu Quoc Island, the resort is surrounded by turquoise waters and offers a tranquil retreat that rejuvenates both body and soul. Located less than an hour from Phu Quoc International Airport, guests are welcomed by lush green hills, white sandy beaches, and luxurious villas.

Thinh Phan, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Director of Operations, shared, "Our vision focuses on wellness, sustainability, and personalized service, combining modern technology with hospitality rooted in tradition. We create tailored experiences for every guest while staying committed to eco-friendly practices and well-being."

Holistic Wellness Heaven

The serene Plumeria Spa, perched atop a hill, provides revitalizing treatments alongside a cutting-edge fitness center and diverse wellness activities, such as:

  • Singing Bowl Workshop: A sound healing experience using handcrafted bowls to reduce stress.
  • Sunrise Yoga: A serene beachside practice as the sun rises, accompanied by the sound of waves.
  • Aqua Yoga: Yoga sessions in the multi-tiered pool, blending water therapy with relaxation.
The resort offers diverse daily wellness activities

Luxurious Sanctuary Villas

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort's stunning villas are thoughtfully positioned along the peninsula to ensure maximum privacy and breathtaking views of either the ocean or the surrounding hills. Each villa is equipped with modern amenities, private infinity pools, and spacious living areas that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces.

Among the standout accommodations is the Eden Retreat Villa Spa Inclusive, which provides ultimate privacy and sweeping views of Phu Quoc's Emerald Bay. For beach lovers, the Beachfront Villa offers direct access to the pristine beach and crystal-clear waters, creating a serene, exclusive retreat perfect for relaxation.

Beachfront villa offers easy access to the ocean

Sustainability at the Heart of Luxury

Sustainability is central to the resort's ethos. Surrounded by tropical forests, the resort features farm-to-table dining with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Eco-friendly practices include reusable glass water bottles and seasonal flowers. Guests can explore nearby coral reefs while snorkeling, enjoying eco-adventures that highlight the resort's commitment to environmental preservation.

Experiences Beyond the Resort

Guests can explore Sunset Town, with stunning ocean views from Kiss Bridge, or enjoy the Kiss of the Sea show with music, dance, and fireworks. Heading to the north of the island, golf enthusiasts can visit the Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course for an 18-hole experience blending nature and culture.

Kiss of the Sea Firework show

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort's excellence is reflected in numerous accolades, including Vietnam's Leading Villa Resort at the 2024 World Travel Awards, Best Wedding Honeymoon Destination from L'Officiel Vietnam, and top honors from TripAdvisor and City Travel Hotel Awards.

For Reservation: https://all.accor.com/hotel/B2R4/index.en.shtml

Contact: HB2R4-RE@accor.com

High-res Photos: here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546786/The_resort_offers_diverse_daily_wellness_activities.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546787/Beachfront_villa_offers_easy_access_ocean.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546788/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-bliss-at-premier-village-phu-quoc-resort-a-holistic-retreat-for-the-senses-302301107.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.