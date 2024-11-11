National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Schedules Earnings Release & Announces Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony & Tech Expo

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host investors, analysts and industry partners for a Nasdaq Bell Ringing ceremony on Wednesday, November 20 in New York City.

A conference call is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on November 19, 2024, to discuss the financial results. Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the conference call are encouraged to participate by dialing in to the U.S. toll-free line at 1-877-407-0890 or the international line at 1-201-389-0918, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live, listen-only earnings webcast will also be broadcast simultaneously under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.nesr.com. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available after the event under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

The Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony, scheduled for the following day after the third quarter earnings release, aims to bring together investors, analysts and NESR business partners in New York City, to both commemorate the Company's recent uplisting on Nasdaq Capital Market and also feature key technologies and recent milestones within NESR's core & frontier markets. A portion of the ceremony will be live-streamed, while the rest of the event will be in-person only, so please reach out to the investor contact below for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's expectations related to its business performance, financial condition and results of operation. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

About NESR

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Blake Gendron

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

832-925-3777

investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp

