TEAM INTERNET GROUP

In the face of an advertising market that has not picked up in Q324, Team Internet's core business has performed creditably. However, Shinez has significantly underperformed expectations and is unlikely to contribute materially to profits in our forecast period. Combined with a moderation in our forecasts for the core business, we now expect earnings to remain broadly flat in FY24 and FY25, which results in a 17.6% reduction to FY25e EPS. The FY25e P/E rating of 5.6x with a 20% free cash flow (FCF) yield looks overly discounted.

