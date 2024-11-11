Delivery Hero, the MDAX-listed food delivery service, is set to make a significant move in the Middle East market. The company plans to list its subsidiary Talabat on the Dubai Stock Exchange, offering a 15% minority stake. This initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled for December 10, with the subscription period running from November 19 to 27. The transaction could potentially yield around $1 billion for Delivery Hero, with experts valuing Talabat at up to $12 billion, including debt.

Attractive Dividend Policy Boosts Investor Interest

The announcement of Talabat's IPO has led to a positive market reaction, with Delivery Hero's stock price surging 5.55% at the start of Monday's trading. Talabat's proposed dividend strategy has further piqued investor interest. The company plans to distribute a minimum dividend of approximately $100 million for Q4 2024, followed by around $400 million for the fiscal year 2025. Subsequently, Talabat aims to implement bi-annual dividend payments, targeting a 90% payout ratio of net profit. This move is viewed favorably by market observers, who see it as a catalyst for Delivery Hero's overall valuation.

Ad

Fresh Delivery Hero information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Delivery Hero analysis...