Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces that Brent Omland, CEO of Ocean Partners Holdings Limited ("Ocean Partners") has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Ocean Partners delivers financing and trading services to miners, smelters, and refiners by applying technical, commercial, financial, and political insight, bringing expertise in every aspect of the base and precious metals development and mining business.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, "On behalf of our current and future shareholders, we welcome Mr. Omland to the Company's Board of Directors. Brent, along with Ocean Partners, were integral in Canadian Copper's success in acquiring the Murray Brook Project. Based on our recent proposed acquisition of the Caribou Processing Complex, it is desirable to expand our Board skillset in areas of project development, construction financing, and commodity trading experience. Brent and Ocean Partners have extensive market reach and add significant value to us as the Company accelerates the development of the combined Murray Brook and Caribou Process Complex strategy."

Brent Omland, CEO of Ocean Partners, "Canadian Copper presents a unique development opportunity in the junior base metals space with the proposed combination of the Murray Brook deposit and the Caribou Milling Complex. From our perspective, there is unrealized value here that can be unlocked."

Before joining Ocean Partners, Mr. Omland was the Chief Financial Officer for Ivernia Inc. and Enirgi Metals Group, companies focused on lead mining and secondary lead smelting in Australia. Mr. Omland also worked in finance roles for Teck Cominco. Mr. Omland is a graduate of the University of British Columbia (Commerce) and a Canadian Chartered Accountant with 20 years of experience in the mining, metals, and trading business. He also serves on the Boards of Galantas Gold Corporation, Dore Copper Mining Corporation, and Nicola Mining Inc.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with defined copper and base metals resources. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 90,044,762 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

