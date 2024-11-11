Enphase Energy says it plans to restructure its operations, reducing its global workforce by 17% - about 500 employees and contractors - and closing its contract manufacturing site in Mexico. Enphase Energy has revealed plans to cut 17% of its global workforce, affecting about 500 employees and contractors in total, as part of a major restructuring effort. The company said in a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to align its operations and workforce with current business needs, focusing on cost reduction and streamlining manufacturing to four locations by mid-2025. ...

