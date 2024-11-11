Tuya Smart Announces Partnership with MLG to Accelerate Smart City Development in the UAE

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global cloud platform service provider, has announced a partnership with Multi Level Group (MLG), a leading smart city integrator in the Middle East, during GITEX 2024. This collaboration will accelerate the development of hardware intelligence and draw a new blueprint for smart cities in the Middle East.

MLG is a leading fintech and digital transformation solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company offers a variety of innovative services, including digital transformation, software development, systems and process automation, hardware design, and in-house production. Additionally, MLG provides self-service platforms, banking and financial solutions, and comprehensive one-stop solutions to fully support the customized needs of its clients.

Through this partnership, Tuya will leverage its cloud developer platform to help MLG develop diverse smart hardware capabilities, including remote management and interactive learning, to enhance people's smart living experiences. Simultaneously, by leveraging Tuya's open hardware ecosystem, MLG can achieve interoperability between devices of multiple categories and brands, significantly improving the intelligence level of spatial scenarios and providing greater support for the construction of smart cities in the Middle East.

In the future, Tuya and MLG will gradually expand cooperation into smart communities, home energy management, and Smart Home & Real Estate SaaS and other fields, jointly exploring and practicing new models of deep integration between smart homes and smart cities.

"In response to Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing smart city and IoT deployment, we have partnered with Tuya to create new smart solutions. These solutions not only help us build a secure and stable network framework but also accelerate our ecosystem development, significantly enhancing our competitiveness in the Middle Eastern market." said Mohamed Salah, CEO of MLG.

"Tuya has always placed great importance on the construction of smart cities in the Middle East. This collaboration with MLG will effectively expand our market channels in the region, while further highlighting the influence of Tuya's smart solutions in the Middle East. Through our joint efforts, we will drive the Middle East towards a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable future." said Alex Yang, Co-Founder, COO and CFO of Tuya Smart.

The cooperation between MLG and Tuya marks a significant step forward in developing smart cities in the Middle East. In the future, with deeper collaboration, both parties are expected to achieve breakthrough progress in more fields, bringing a superior smart living experience to Middle Eastern residents and jointly writing a new chapter in the development of smart cities.

