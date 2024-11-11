Bitget Lists peaq (PEAQ) on Launchpool with 12,125,000 Tokens in Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange platform, has listed peaq (PEAQ) in its Launchpool to enable users the opportunity to win tokens on the platform, marking a significant milestone in its growth within the decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) space. With the listing, Bitget users can now stake BGB and USDT to share a pool of 12,125,000 PEAQ tokens. This initiative enhances user engagement with the peaq platform and provides substantial rewards for early adopters and supporters.

peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) and Machine Real World Assets (RWAs). It utilizes parallelized block production, asynchronous backing, and agile core time to achieve scalability up to 10,000 TPS and potentially over 100,000 TPS post-upgrade, with low transaction costs. peaq supports EVM (Solidity) and WASM (Rust) smart contracts, offering developers flexibility and pre-built modular DePIN functions through its JavaScript SDK. It integrates with Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Binance, and bridges to Ethereum, fostering a decentralized economy that rewards network contributors.

The launchpool listing is complimented with an event for PEAQ beginning at 9am on November 12th (UTC) and concluding on November 19th. A total prize pool of 12,125,000 PEAQ tokens will be distributed, offering an exciting opportunity for participants to earn rewards through farming. Returns on staked assets will be calculated within T+1 hours, with hourly distribution of rewards. The platform's flexibility further enhances the user experience, as participants can withdraw their staked assets at any time. This event shows Bitget's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects and providing its community with valuable opportunities within the crypto space.

Bitget Launchpool offers a unique opportunity for users to stake their tokens and unlock a variety of rewards, including airdrops, substantial earnings, and exclusive access to a significant prize pool. With user-friendly terms, the platform allows staking with BGB or other coins, enabling participants to earn rewards in real-time. This innovative approach positions Bitget Launchpool as a competitive option for those seeking to maximize their returns within the crypto space.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 4 crypto Spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and 900 pairs, including tokens from including Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

To participate in peaq Launchpool, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavusoglu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüs (Boxing gold medalist) and Ilkin Aydin (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553901/image_5026182_38073493.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitget-lists-peaq-peaq-on-launchpool-with-12-125-000-tokens-in-rewards-302301142.html