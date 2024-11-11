Winvale Wins Prestigious 2024 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / In honor of Veteran's Day on November 11, the Department of Labor (DOL) recognizes Winvale's outstanding efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans with the prestigious 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal award acknowledging achievements in veteran employment and recruitment.

Winvale

"Winvale is proud to be a recipient of the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award," said Brian Dunn, CEO of Winvale. "Supporting our local veteran community is not only central to Winvale's mission, but we believe it's our corporate and social responsibility. We will continue to prioritize veteran hiring and development, and we will strive to uphold our medallion award for years to come."

To qualify for the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion award, Winvale meets and exceeds numerous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria including veteran hiring and retention percentages and the availability of veteran-specific resources. This has been consistently shown in Winvale's history of veteran accolades, including the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Phoenix award.

Last year, Winvale won the V3 Phoenix award, the highest honor a company can receive in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Winvale exhibited the most impactful veteran employee testimonials, highlighting Winvale's mission in going above and beyond to aid veteran employees and military spouses.

"As a veteran myself, I know how hard it can be to reenter the corporate world after serving our country," said USAF Jeff Vittone (ret), President of Winvale. "Veterans bring a unique skill set and perspective to the work we do for our clients from an extensive background in government contracting knowledge to practiced leadership, and we wouldn't be able to succeed without them in our workforce."

Winvale is more than just dedicated to veteran hiring and retention efforts-Winvale has spent several years fostering a company culture shaped by supporting the veteran community. As long-term partner and supporter of Tech for Troops (T4T), Winvale employees are heavily involved in helping the non-profit provide veterans with the skills and resources they need to succeed post-deployment.

With this award, Winvale joins 838 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have not only shown a commitment to hiring veterans but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

About Winvale

Winvale is a government contracts consultancy with a focus on the GSA Schedule program. Founded in 2003, Winvale provides expertise to companies seeking to conduct business with federal, state and local governments. For more information on Winvale's commitment to the veteran community from employees to clients, and partners, visit: https://winvale.com/veterans/.

