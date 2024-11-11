Cheerwine Announces Return of Cheerwine Holiday Punch; Launches Cheerwine Holiday Ale in Collaboration With NoDa Brewing Company

The N.C. family-owned beverage brands deepen partnership with new seasonal offering

SALISBURY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Cheerwine, the beloved cherry soda delighting fans for over a century, announces the return of Cheerwine Holiday Punch-just in time to "punch" up your holiday season!

Cheerwine Holiday Punch and Holiday Ale





Cheerwine Holiday Punch has a rich history rooted in Southern culture, with origins tracing back to the 1930s. Traditionally made from a mix of Cheerwine, ginger ale and pineapple juice, the punch has been a centerpiece at holiday gatherings for generations.

Recognizing its popularity, Cheerwine began offering a ready-to-serve option in a premixed two-liter version in 2014, making it easier for people to enjoy.

"We're excited to bring Holiday Punch back to our fans," says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. "The feedback we receive over the years shows how much people look forward to this seasonal staple, which embodies the spirit of holiday celebrations in the South."

The demand for Cheerwine Holiday Punch has seen steady growth over the past decade, reflecting consumer preferences for seasonal beverages. Seasonal drinks continue to perform well at retail, prompting brands to launch limited-time offerings to capitalize on holiday interest.

"Successful seasonal offerings feature a distinctive flavor profile evoking cherished memories and family customs," explains Harper.

In a fun twist on tradition, Cheerwine has partnered with NoDa Brewing Company to introduce Cheerwine Holiday Ale to the market. Building on the success of Cheerwine Ale, which quickly became one of the top brands in NoDa's portfolio after being introduced in 2023, the launch of Cheerwine Holiday Ale marks an exciting expansion for both brands.

"Partnering with Cheerwine to create Holiday Ale is a great chance for two iconic North Carolina companies to come together again," says Jacob Virgil, director of strategic development for NoDa Brewing Company. "We're excited to introduce Cheerwine Holiday Ale to our fans and continue our commitment to crafting exceptional, locally inspired beverages."

Cheerwine Holiday Ale (5.2% ABV) blends the classic Cheerwine flavor with pineapple, all on a base of an American Wheat Ale. It's the perfect companion for holiday meals and gatherings and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

"Collaborating with NoDa on Holiday Ale is a wonderful way to celebrate our beloved Holiday Punch," says Harper. "The response to Cheerwine Ale was overwhelmingly positive, and we knew we wanted to expand this partnership to create a seasonal beer that people can enjoy alongside Punch."

Cheerwine Holiday Punch and Holiday Ale are available for a limited time at select retailers in North and South Carolina. Cheerwine Holiday Punch can be found at Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Publix, Ingles, Walmart and more.

Over the years, Cheerwine has partnered with popular mixologists and chefs to celebrate the return of Holiday Punch and showcase its versatility. Carrie Morey from Callie's Hot Little Biscuits and six-time James Beard Award semifinalist Cynthia Wong, among others, have created innovative recipes and cocktails highlighting the unique flavors of Cheerwine and Holiday Punch, further elevating the brand's profile in the culinary world.

For more information, visit: cheerwine.com/punch.

Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 107-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on X and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.

NoDa Brewing Co.

With a collective passion for home brewing and exemplary craft beer, Suzie Ford (President & Co-Founder), Todd Ford (Vice President & Co-Founder), and Chad Henderson (Head Brewer & Co-Owner) teamed up in 2011 to create NoDa Brewing Co., a craft brewing identity that would connect to and grow alongside their beloved city of Charlotte. In 2014 NoDa Brewing Co.'s Hop Drop N Roll IPA won gold in the IPA category at the World Beer Cup, putting NoDa Brewing Co. on the map. Today you can find NoDa Brewing Co. in all major retailers, and local bars and restaurants throughout the Carolinas. For more information visit nodabrewing.com or follow them on Instagram and X @nodabrewing and at facebook.com/NoDaBrewingCompany.

