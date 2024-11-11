Thermal Energy International Inc: Thermal Energy International to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Thermal Energy International Inc. ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV:TMG)(OTCQB:TMGEF), a growing and profitable provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will be presenting in the November 21, 2024, Virtual Investor Summit. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Investment Highlights

Unique proprietary solutions provide high ROI and short, compelling payback

Significant repeat business from F500 and other large multinational customers

Track record of profitable growth

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Date: November 21, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:30pm - 1:00pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51593

The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

Live Q & A

Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:

Fred Rockwell

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Thermal Energy International Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com