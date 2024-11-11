Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
WKN: 694641 | ISIN: CA88346B1031 | Ticker-Symbol: EUW
Frankfurt
11.11.24
08:20 Uhr
0,145 Euro
+0,016
+12,40 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMAL ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMAL ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1400,16513:50
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 13:26 Uhr
92 Leser

(0)

Thermal Energy International Inc: Thermal Energy International to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Thermal Energy International Inc. ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company") (TSXV:TMG)(OTCQB:TMGEF), a growing and profitable provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will be presenting in the November 21, 2024, Virtual Investor Summit. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Investment Highlights

  • Unique proprietary solutions provide high ROI and short, compelling payback

  • Significant repeat business from F500 and other large multinational customers

  • Track record of profitable growth

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Date: November 21, 2024
Presentation Time: 12:30pm - 1:00pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51593

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Thermal Energy International Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.