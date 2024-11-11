Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is expanding its strategic positioning in the high-growth Solana blockchain ecosystem, enhancing its portfolio with select assets designed to capture value in the expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

With cryptocurrency markets entering a new growth cycle, Prophecy DeFi has strategically allocated resources to Solana, recognizing its potential as a high-performance ecosystem uniquely suited for DeFi expansion. Known for its scalability, low transaction costs, and robust developer community, Solana has rapidly become a leading blockchain network.

As a publicly traded investment issuer, Prophecy DeFi offers shareholders unique access to high-growth altcoin assets within the Solana ecosystem, capitalizing on evolving market conditions.

Strategic Focus on Jupiter: Solana's Leading Liquidity Aggregator

Jupiter, Solana's foremost decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, plays an essential role in facilitating network liquidity. With over US$334 billion in trading volume to date, Jupiter functions as the primary liquidity hub on Solana, connecting numerous exchanges and automated market makers (AMMs). Through its sophisticated routing algorithms and expansive integrations, Jupiter enables highly efficient trading for users and DeFi platforms across Solana's ecosystem.

Since its initial investment in Jupiter in February 2024, Prophecy DeFi has strategically expanded its holdings, establishing a substantial presence within the Jupiter community. Prophecy DeFi currently holds a position totalling 427,363.45 JUP tokens and has generated a yield on its position in the form of airdrops totalling 64,312.75 JUP tokens in the last quarter. These returns highlight the value of maintaining a meaningful stake in one of Solana's primary liquidity solutions, positioning Prophecy DeFi to benefit from both yield potential and growth within the network.

"Prophecy DeFi's strengthened position in Solana's ecosystem offers our investors access to yield-generating assets within the altcoin landscape," said John McMahon, CEO of Prophecy DeFi. "We're excited to build value by targeting assets like Jupiter that not only perform well but also align with the future of decentralized finance."

Prophecy DeFi's investment approach toward Jupiter takes cues from the strategic relationship between Ethereum and Uniswap. Much like Uniswap's pioneering role as a liquidity hub for Ethereum, Jupiter is positioned to become a central liquidity provider within Solana, benefiting from the network's rapid growth and scalability. Uniswap's role in past Ethereum bull cycles saw significant volume expansion as users gravitated to decentralized exchanges and liquidity solutions, and Prophecy DeFi anticipates a similar trajectory for Jupiter within Solana's ecosystem. This positioning offers Prophecy shareholders a compelling entry into Solana's rising DeFi sector, supported by Jupiter's growing prominence and the added value of token-based income through governance rewards and airdrops.

Diversifying into High-Impact Digital Assets:

Prophecy DeFi will continue to concentrate its investments on the utilization of smart beta investment strategies to achieve returns in cryptocurrency assets. The Company seeks opportunities in assets with a high correlation to the wider industry, such as publicly-traded Bitcoin mining stocks, and Layer 2 scaling solutions. Moreover, Prophecy DeFi incorporates narrative-driven investment decisions, recognizing the emergence of winners in each cycle that align with compelling market themes, such as Solana and the scalability and interoperability that Layer 2 solutions provide.

Prophecy DeFi holds 422,913.44 PYTH tokens, reinforcing its alignment with foundational, high-impact digital assets. As a decentralized oracle platform, PYTH provides critical on-chain data within Solana and other interoperable networks, supporting the Company's investment in foundational blockchain infrastructure.

To further diversify, Prophecy DeFi strategically incorporates Bitcoin-focused investments, including targeted call positions in publicly traded Bitcoin miners and direct holdings in Bitcoin-related assets like BITX. This flexible approach allows the Company to capitalize on favourable Bitcoin market conditions while maintaining adaptability, ensuring that Prophecy DeFi is well-positioned to capture high-growth opportunities across the digital finance landscape.

Looking Forward

Prophecy DeFi's investment strategy remains focused on capturing emerging trends in decentralized finance by reallocating capital to blockchain networks with robust developer ecosystems, innovative applications, and growing liquidity. With a diversified portfolio across Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin, Prophecy DeFi's objective is to create lasting value for shareholders, offering exposure to yield-driven assets and governance tokens typically inaccessible through traditional investment channels. This strategy supports the sustained growth of the DeFi space, aligning with the anticipated momentum of upcoming bull cycles.

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (PDFI) is a publicly traded investment company whose primary objective is to invest its funds for the purpose of generating returns from capital appreciation and income. It plans to accomplish these goals by bringing together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and Decentralized Finance sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

www.prophecydefi.com

