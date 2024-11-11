Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - China Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: CAU.H) (the "Company"), announces that 200,000 stock options ("Options") have been granted to each of the directors of the Company (Gordon Campbell, Joe K.F. Tai, Charlie Kuo), 600,000 Options in the aggregate, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan ("Plan"). The Options are to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until November 11, 2034, subject to any earlier termination in accordance with the Plan. All Options vested immediately on the date of grant.

The grant of Options to the directors constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the grant of Options to related parties in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

About China Goldcorp Ltd.

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on April 28, 2005 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. It is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses to complete a qualifying transaction. It has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

For more information, please contact Gordon Campbell, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

