11.11.2024 13:48 Uhr
Economist Impact's 4th edition Future of Health Asia to empower healthcare stakeholders by building strategies for a sustainable healthcare system, and igniting investment for an inclusive and healthier future

Finanznachrichten News

Members of the media are invited to register here.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The4th edition Future of Health Asiatoday announced the confirmed speaker line-up for the 2024 event. Building on the success of three editions, Future of Health Asia returns to Singapore on November 19th 2024 at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

4th edition Future of Health Asia, November 19th 2024, Singapore

Healthcare leaders continue to face challenges to mitigate vulnerabilities, manage sustainability, digitise and improve the value of health ecosystems to make them accessible and inclusive. Developments in the field of AI are presenting opportunities and uncertainties. This event brings together more than 300 health leaders to shape the future use of AI.

Chaired by EIU Healthcare's, managing director, Clearstate-Ivy Teh-the event features industry expert speakers including:

  • Teodoro Herbosa, secretary of health, Philippines
  • Sakoi Masami, vice-minister for health, Japan
  • Raymond Chua, deputy director-general of health, Ministry of Health, Singapore
  • Dr Sarah Salvilla, group chief health officer, FWD Group
  • Dr Sidharth Kachroo, chief health officer, Prudential Singapore
  • John Graham, group chief executive, Zuellig Pharma
  • Jörg Kreuzer, head of medicine, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Choon Hong Tay, chief executive, Health Promotion Board, Singapore
  • And more

The curated agenda includes:

  • Opening ministerial keynote interview. Spotlight on the Philippines
  • Ministerial keynote interview. Spotlight on Japan
  • Spotlight interview. Optimising patient pathways through partnerships
  • Keynote interview. Regulating digital health
  • Panel. Future hospitals: smart, digitised and data-driven
  • Panel. What's next in cancer care: advanced therapies, drug discovery and beyond

View the agenda

Event sponsors are FWD Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zuellig Pharma, GE HealthCare, Prudential Singapore, Takeda and InterSystems.

Tickets to the 4th edition Future of Health Asia are available for online purchase. For further details and questions, and to register your attendance, please contact: asiaevents@economist.com.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media. Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Abhishek Prasad
abhishekprasad@economist.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553919/FOHA_ECONOMIST_IMPACT.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553795/Economist_Impact_Logo.jpg

Economist Impact logo (PRNewsfoto/Economist Impact)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/economist-impacts-4th-edition-future-of-health-asia-to-empower-healthcare-stakeholders-by-building-strategies-for-a-sustainable-healthcare-system-and-igniting-investment-for-an-inclusive-and-healthier-future-302301166.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
