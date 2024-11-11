Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 14:00 Uhr
88 Leser
The inauguration of the 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and the new Data Center Park by stc to support Bahrain's strategic economic vision

Finanznachrichten News
  • stc's US$300 million investment in the 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and Data Center Park strengthens Bahrain's position as a regional digital hub, supporting its Economic Vision 2030 and net-zero carbon 2060 commitment
  • The two projects support stc Group's ambitious strategy of driving international expansion and growth through ICT investments, positioning it as a leading enabler of digital transformation across business sectors

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- stc, a leading digital enabler across Saudi Arabia and the wider region, announced the inauguration of two highly strategic technological projects that will pave the way for innovation and growth in Bahrain's digital economy while cementing its position as a regional digital hub. Developed by stc Group's subsidiaries, stc Bahrain and center3, with a US$300 million investment, the projects align with the company's ambitious strategy to expand its international footprint, leveraging advanced technology and innovative solutions. They will be instrumental in advancing digital transformation and global connectivity in Bahrain and the region, empowering key business sectors.

stc inaugurates 2Africa Pearl submarine and the new Data Center Park

The 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and Data Center Park demonstrate stc's commitment to Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, including its net-zero emissions goal by 2060. These projects are a key step in powering Bahrain's digital future across diverse sectors, from government and healthcare to hospitality and entertainment. The investments will also stimulate job creation and provide valuable training for Bahrain's next generation of ICT professionals, nurturing talent and advancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem.

The 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system, is part of 2Africa, one of the world's longest subsea cable networks, which extends from Bahrain across the Arabian Gulf, India, Pakistan, and onward to Africa and Europe, spans 45,000 km and offers an impressive capacity of 180 terabits per second.

Meanwhile, the Data Center Park, currently under construction on a 55,000 square meters in Al Qurain area, is specifically designed to meet the needs of content providers and global enterprises that require high computing power. Set to scale up to 60 megawatts of IT load, this energy-efficient facility supports Bahrain's Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the economy and strengthen the ICT sector. The Data Center Park also aligns with Bahrain's commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 through the use of innovative renewable energy technology.

The inauguration of the 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and the Data Center Park were announced in the presence of H.R.H. Prince Mohammed K. A. Al Faisal, stc Group Chairman, and key representatives from government entities and various organisations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553928/stc_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553927/stc_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553930/stc_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553929/stc_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553931/stc_5.jpg

stc inaugurates 2Africa Pearl submarine and the new Data Center Park

Her Excellency Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development & CEO of Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB)

stc Group's CEO, Eng. Olayan Alwetaid at stc's inauguration of 2Africa Pearl submarine & the Data Center Park.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-inauguration-of-the-2africa-pearl-submarine-cable-system-and-the-new-data-center-park-by-stc-to-support-bahrains-strategic-economic-vision-302301174.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
