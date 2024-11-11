Western Union's first-party transactional data and deep insights into diverse audiences offer brands exceptional reach and engagement

Gives businesses a unique way to deploy highly targeted messaging to multicultural consumers across a portfolio of digital channels, driving meaningful connection and brand affinity

Western Union today announced a new line of business offering companies a new way to connect and engage with a diverse, multicultural audience of millions of global consumers.

"For more than a century and a half, people around the world have trusted Western Union as their means to connect across borders through the power of money movement," said Bob Rupczynski, Chief Marketing Officer, Western Union. "Our intimate knowledge and long-tenured relationships with our customers are unique differentiators and a driving force behind our new Media Network business."

"We are excited to offer this opportunity to brands as an extension to their existing marketing efforts, providing a new way to actively engage with consumers, enhance brand affinity, and unlock revenue. And for our customers, I am proud that we are able to provide compelling offers from relevant brands in channels they trust," Rupczynski added.

Personalize Customer Engagement Through Data

Western Union Media Network gives marketers access to valuable first party deterministic audiences and insights, offering a unique look into buyer personas that other media networks cannot provide. Western Union's trusted relationship with their customer base gives them the advantage to build addressable audience segments at scale and deliver multicultural brand messaging that effectively engages consumers, showcases value, and provides inspiration to improve individual lives and their communities.

Engage Across a Multitude of Digital Channels

Western Union audiences are available and accessible across company-owned channels including its website, mobile app and digital out-of-home (DOOH) screen network at select retail locations. Brands can also engage Western Union customers through audience extension including digital displays, online video (OLV), over-the-top (OTT), and connected tv (CTV) via the platform of their choice.

Improve Ad Efficiency Through Advanced Targeting

By collecting and analyzing validated data points across the customer journey, Western Union can develop key targeting strategies to improve ad efficiency. This includes customized data pulled from our extensive Agent network, and data that informs of cultural ties which helps to build addressable audience segments at scale.

Position Business as a True Community Partner

The Western Union Media Network DOOH screens are embedded across thousands of neighborhoods and communities, found inside supermarkets, pharmacies, check cashing services, convenience stores, banks, financial services and more. These retail locations are in the heart of diverse, multicultural neighborhoods and communities, enabling connections with customers during their daily routines and when they are in a commerce mindset.

Western Union is currently offering a unique set of omnichannel media solutions including DOOH, on-site and post-transaction, as well as multi-platform audience extension. For more information, visit corporate.westernunion.com/medianetwork.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments-across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies-to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

