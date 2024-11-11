The "European Life Science Tools and Reagents Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for life science tools and reagents and COVID-19 diagnostics products was valued at $14.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow from $13.0 billion in 2024 to $15.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European market for life science tools and reagents, including the leading companies, their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. It looks at the competitive landscape, trends and market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future markets.

The reagents studied are antibodies, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kits, protein reagents and probes. The life science tools included are hybridization systems, PCR, Western blotting instruments and ELISA instruments. The countries whose markets are analyzed are Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Rest of Europe. Markets are also analyzed by application.

One of Europe's most significant strategic assets is the life science industry, which produces cutting-edge drugs and vaccines essential to the long-term health and security of European residents. Innovation in the field of life science has transformed the trajectory of a number of diseases. According to the EFPIA article on Competitiveness Strategy for European Life Science, HIV, which was once considered a deadly disease, has now been changed to a manageable disease, significant advances in cancer care have transformed survival rates, 95% of patients can now be cured of hepatitis C, and new tools have been developed to manage cardiovascular diseases and obesity.

During the 1980s Europe was considered the global leader in pharmaceutical discovery, development and manufacturing. However, that position has gradually been ceded to the U.S., which is currently dominating the global healthcare industry. Of the top 50 global pharmaceutical companies, only 10 are headquartered in Europe. As the highest revenue-generating companies will invest more in R&D, U.S. companies are expected to hold a competitive edge in the near future.

A recent report published in 2023, as an initiative of Biomed Alliance in Europe, EuropaBio, and Johnson Johnson, highlights that by 2021, the public investments in healthcare research in the U.S. reached $43.6 billion (€40 billion), compared to $9.4 billion (€8.4 billion) annually in the Europe. The number of clinical trials conducted in European countries is also lower than in the U.S. In addition, as emerging markets such as China and Korea continue to expand, research activity is moving from Europe to these regions. Therefore, it is imperative for the European government to take certain measures to regain its position in the healthcare industry. Such measures include slowly increasing spending on research and ensuring research and development activities are not moving to other countries in the future.

The European market for life science tools and reagents is expected to grow from $12.5 billion in 2024 to $15.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 through 2029. The European market for life science COVID-19 diagnostics products is expected to decline from $479.6 million in 2024 to $29.4 million by the end of 2029, at a negative CAGR of 42.8% from 2024 through 2029.

European Life Science Tools and Reagents Market Scope

An analysis of the European market for life science tools and reagents, including COVID-19 diagnostics products

Analyses of the market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the market for life science tools and reagents, with market share analysis by product, application, and country

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Qiagen and Roche

Full List of Company Profiles Included in this Report:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Altona Diagnostics Gmbh

Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

Qiagen

Revvity Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2024 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Product Development in Life Science

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Investments in R&D

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Demand for Various Diagnostics Pathways and In Vitro Diagnostics

Growth in Genomic and Biomarker Research

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Technological Advances

Market Restraints

End of COVID-19 Pandemic

High Cost of Instruments

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Market Challenges

Regulatory Hurdles

Market Opportunities

Positive Impact from Some Revisions in Pharmaceutical Legislation

New Technologies

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Next-Generation Therapeutics

Next-Generation Diagnostics

Digitalization

AI and Machine Learning

Internet of Things (IoT)

Robots in Life Science Labs

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

European Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics, by Product Type

COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Market

Market for Life Science Tools and Reagents

European Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics, by Application

Genomics

Proteomics

Cell Biology, Antibodies and Recombinant Proteins

Stem Cells Research

Imaging Tools and Techniques

Animal Models

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Other Applications

European Market for Life Science Tools and Diagnostics, by Country

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Switzerland

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

PCR Technologies and Reagents

Antibodies

ELISA Instruments

ELISA Kits and Assays

Life Science Kits and Assays

COVID-19 Diagnostics

Strategic Initiatives

Recent Product Introductions in the Market

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Life Science Tools and Reagents in the European Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Practices in the Industry

Status of ESG in the Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

