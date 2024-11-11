Hardman & Co Research

Hardman Talks Video | Polar Capital Technology Trust Interview In this Hardman Talks Keith Hiscock, CEO of Hardman & Co, talks to Alastair Unwin, Deputy Manager of Polar Capital Technology Trust. Despite the explosion of coverage and interest in the technology sector at the moment, Polar Capital Technology Trust is one of just three investment companies specialising in the space, and by far the largest by market cap. Alastair discusses the universe of stocks in which the trust can invest, the process of choosing individual holdings and the themes informing their choices. Not only does the trust provide investors with an exposure to a spread of technology companies globally, but the trust's shares trade at a discount of nearly 13% to the net asset value of the underlying holdings. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/pBBnhsSHXqE To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here . The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 9 Bonhill Street | London | EC2A 4DJ | www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II.

