RadNet, Inc.: GE HealthCare and RadNet Forge Collaboration to Transform Imaging Systems and Accelerate the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with SmartTechnology

Collaboration will leverage GE HealthCare's legacy and scale of imaging innovation and RadNet's DeepHealth AI-powered clinical and workflow solutions to further the innovation, commercialization, and adoption of AI in imaging.

Together, GE HealthCare and RadNet's DeepHealth aim to create SmartTechnology solutions that harness the power of AI to help redefine radiology workflows and address key challenges across the imaging value chain to improve speed, clinical accuracy, operational efficiency, and elevate patient care.

To demonstrate the promise of this strategic relationship, the collaboration will first work to bring together DeepHealth's AI-powered SmartMammo 1 solution with GE HealthCare's patient-centric Senographe Pristina mammography system to enhance the way women receive breast care.

solution with GE HealthCare's patient-centric Senographe Pristina mammography system to enhance the way women receive breast care. The two companies intend to explore additional areas of collaboration to further expand the access and impact of AI-based workflows in other imaging modalities.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) and DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), announced a strategic collaboration to further the innovation, commercialization, and adoption of AI in imaging. Together, the two companies aim to develop SmartTechnology solutions that harness the transformative power of AI to address key challenges across the imaging value chain, including helping increase the efficiency of imaging interpretation and reporting, enabling collaboration across care teams, improving the clinical interpretation of images, and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. These new SmartTechnology solutions will seek to combine GE HealthCare's imaging expertise and scale, RadNet's deep experience in care delivery, and DeepHealth's AI-powered health informatics portfolio to elevate patient care through improved end-to-end clinical and operational workflows.

With the global cancer burden continuing to rise,2 health systems face increasing challenges and seek solutions to enhance early detection and diagnosis when treatment can be most effective. To help address these challenges and demonstrate the promise of this strategic relationship, the two companies will first work to bring together DeepHealth's AI-based SmartMammo 1 workflow and clinical solution and GE HealthCare's patient-centric Senographe Pristina mammography system to add AI-powered clinical imaging support to breast cancer screening.

GE HealthCare's Senographe Pristina mammography system was designed to ease anxiety the moment the patient enters the exam room. It features an inviting gantry with elegant lighting and rounded shapes, as well as a soft-curved surface that welcomes patients into a space of comfort and support - with 83% of patients rating their experience with Senographe Pristina better and more comfortable than previous exams.3

RadNet's DeepHealth SmartMammo is an AI-powered SaaS solution designed to seamlessly integrate into existing breast cancer diagnostic workflows, enhancing diagnostic accuracy4 and workflow efficiency. By embedding imaging informatics into advanced mammography systems, the solution can support high-volume breast cancer screening programs. The SmartMammo offering will work to prioritize cases based on suspicion level and ensure seamless integration and interoperability with existing healthcare IT infrastructure.

SmartMammo includes: 1) a cloud-native smart enterprise image viewer with PACS functionality that enables fast image loading and real-time data rendering of multimodality images, accessible from any workstation and location, 2) integration with radiologist worklists and reporting tools to streamline the workflow, and 3) a suite of clinical AI detection tools that offers automatic lesion localization and degree of suspicion that are effective in diverse populations and dense breast tissue. 1, 4 The cloud-native architecture of the DeepHealth OS powering SmartMammo simplifies support and maintenance while allowing for seamless feature updates and functionality enhancements without any downtime.

Through this collaboration, the two companies also seek to include Smart Alerts, a DeepHealth workflow solution to be integrated with Senographe Pristina that will utilize rapid AI processing with the goal of alerting imaging sites to cases with potentially suspicious lesions in minutes. This kind of solution aims to empower same-day diagnostic exams, follow-up compliance, and reduced anxiety for women with potentially suspicious findings.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with GE HealthCare to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered technologies in radiology," said Kees Wesdorp, President and CEO of RadNet's Digital Health division. "By combining our pioneering cloud-native operating system, DeepHealth OS, and our AI-powered health informatics portfolio with GE HealthCare's cutting-edge imaging technology, we are poised to revolutionize large-scale diagnostic and screening programs, streamline radiology workflows, and improve patient outcomes. This collaboration aims to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver more effective and personalized care at scale."

"GE HealthCare has a legacy of imaging and AI innovation and is committed to our continued pursuit of new technologies that push the boundaries of what is possible to enable precision care. This new collaboration with DeepHealth harnesses our combined strengths to address critical challenges in healthcare today," explained Roland Rott, President & Chief Executive Officer of Imaging for GE HealthCare. "As we look to make more personalized, patient-centered breast care a reality - AI continues to show great promise in breast cancer screening from early detection and risk prediction, to reduced callbacks and more efficient workflows for breast imaging providers. We are excited to bring the power of imaging and AI together to elevate personalized breast care for those facing this difficult diagnosis."

The two companies' agreement will enable GE Healthcare to distribute SmartMammo and other DeepHealth solutions to imaging providers in the United States as part of GE HealthCare's comprehensive portfolio of imaging technologies.

In addition to collaborating on SmartMammo, GE HealthCare and RadNet's DeepHealth intend to explore areas of further collaboration for SmartTechnology solutions in other modalities and clinical domains, to expand the access to and impact of AI-based workflows.

For more information, visit the GE HealthCare (#7330) and DeepHealth (#1340) booths at the Radiological Society of North America 2024 Annual Meeting.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits. Follow us on?LinkedIn,?X,?Facebook, Instagram, and Insights?for the latest news, or visit our website?https://www.gehealthcare.com?for more information.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet's Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (i.e., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth and Kheiron breast AI and Quantib prostate and brain AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in lung, breast, prostate, and brain health. At the heart of DeepHealth's portfolio is a cloud-native operating system - DeepHealth OS - that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth's human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities of RadNet, GE Healthcare and DeepHealth's informatics, hardware and software product portfolios and the collaboration's impact on radiology practices and healthcare workflow, are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

