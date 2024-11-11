Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5Z6 | ISIN: US02155H2004 | Ticker-Symbol: 3G0
Tradegate
11.11.24
14:37 Uhr
7,367 Euro
+0,206
+2,88 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIMMUNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIMMUNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3617,47014:51
7,3677,47614:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2024 13:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altimmune, Inc: Altimmune Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted equity awards under Altimmune's 2018 Inducement Grant Plan, as a material inducement to employ Gregory Weaver as Altimmune's Chief Financial Officer effective November 11, 2024. The equity awards were approved on November 6, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mr. Weaver received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 225,000 shares of Altimmune's common stock, and 75,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The options will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Altimmune's common stock on November 11, 2024 (the "Grant Date"). Based on the closing price Altimmune's common stock on November 8, 2024, Altimmune would issue approximately 172,920 options as inducement awards under its 2018 Inducement Grant Plan, and the balance as incentive stock options under its 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The final allocation of options between the 2018 Inducement Grant Plan and 2017 Omnibus Plan are subject to adjustment based on the closing price of Altimmune's common stock on the Grant Date. One-fourth of the shares underlying the options will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/36th of the shares underlying the options will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the options will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to Mr. Weaver's continued employment with Altimmune on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter the RSUs will vest in three substantially equal annual installments, such that the RSUs will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to Mr. Weaver's continued employment with Altimmune on such vesting dates.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Company Contact:
Vipin Garg
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contacts:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.