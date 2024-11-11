Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHZ0 | ISIN: CA38149E1016 | Ticker-Symbol: BSR
Tradegate
11.11.24
13:31 Uhr
0,826 Euro
+0,031
+3,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8200,88014:50
0,8010,84314:44
PR Newswire
11.11.2024 12:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoldMining Inc.: GoldMining Reports Additional High-Grade Drilling Results and Identifies Multiple Drill Targets, São Jorge Project, Brazil

Finanznachrichten News

Results Support the Regional-Scale Exploration Potential of the 460km2Land Package

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to report additional assay results from the 2024 auger drilling program at its 100% owned São Jorge Project ("São Jorge" or the "Project") in the Tapajós gold district ("Tapajós"), Pará State, Brazil.

Highlights:

Continue Reading

  • The auger drilling program successfully identified several new gold-in-bedrock targets, directly underlying large high-tenor surface soil anomalies at São Jorge.
  • Peak assays exceeded expectations for this style of drilling, returning several +1 gram per tonne gold ("g/t Au") intercepts in shallow weathered bedrock, including highlight intercepts:
    • 1 metre ("m") at 10.2 g/t Au from 14 m depth;
    • 5 m at 2.78 g/t Au from 10 m depth; and
    • 3 m at 1.05 g/t Au from 12 m depth.
  • At least three of the high-tenor contiguous gold-in-bedrock targets warrant additional follow-up drilling at the William South zone, part of an emerging multi-kilometre trend defined by soil and auger drill anomalies located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit. All targets remain open with potential for further expansion along strike.
  • Only 13% of the broad gold-in-soil anomalies across the Project have been tested to date with top of bedrock auger drilling. The Company currently plans to continue with systematic auger drilling in 2025 with the objective of delineating additional gold-in-bedrock targets and to conduct follow-up deeper drilling with the objective to potentially discover additional gold resources at São Jorge.

Tim Smith, Vice President of Exploration of GoldMining, commented: "To complement the previously reported encouraging gold intercepts from the 2024 São Jorge step-out core drilling program, the auger drilling program has yielded several new zones of shallow gold-in-bedrock mineralization. Mounting evidence appears to point to additional corridors of gold mineralization at the Project, which were initially identified by systematic grid pattern gold-in-soil sampling and which now have been confirmed through auger drilling to have a proximal bedrock source. The high-grade gold values intersected by auger drilling have exceeded our expectations and underpin the exploration potential and quality of the broader São Jorge mineral system. Several high priority targets have been identified for follow-up deeper drilling with the objective to further expand gold mineralization at the Project."

São Jorge Drill Program Overview

The Company commenced a systematic program of auger and diamond core drilling at São Jorge in May 2024 (see news release dated May 29, 2024). The objectives of the program included confirmatory drilling within and near the margins of the existing São Jorge gold deposit (the "Deposit"), as well as exploratory drilling of identified gold targets in areas with no previous drilling, located within 1-2 km of known mineralization.

The auger drilling program focused in an area located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit to follow up on the large, multi-kilometre high tenor 'William South' gold-in-soil anomaly. All assays have now been received and the results demonstrate very encouraging indications of primary gold mineralization in bedrock, which highlights that the large, regional-scale São Jorge property has the potential to host additional corridors of mineralization. Follow-up RC and/or diamond core drilling is required to test for deeper bedrock mineralization with the objective to potentially discover and define additional zones of gold mineralization at São Jorge.

São Jorge comprises an extensive land area of some 45,997 hectares that lies within the active and rapidly developing Tapajós gold district (see Figure 1), which is estimated to have produced over 20 million ounces of gold historically from artisanal mining of surface deposits, according to the Brazil National Mining Agency. The Tapajós is home to Serabi Gold Plc.'s producing high-grade underground Palito Mine and G Mining Ventures Corp.'s ("G Mining") Tocantinzinho Gold Mine, which recently declared commercial production (see G Mining news release September 3, 2024).

São Jorge has the advantage of being located near paved Hwy BR-163 and a new 138 kV powerline corridor, which ties into the district electrical grid recently constructed for the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine. Exploration activities at São Jorge are operated from a permanent camp near the existing deposit which is just 3 km from the highway.

Auger Drilling Program

The 2024 power auger drilling program comprised 3,098 meters for approximately 206 holes, which was completed in September 2024. The program primarily targeted the high priority 'William South' area located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit. William South comprises a broad high-tenor zone of anomalous gold-in-soil (see Figures 2 and 3), measuring approximately 2 km x 2 km with soil assays peaking at 2,163 ppb Au (2.163 g/t Au).

The auger drilling utilized a powered 20 centimetre diameter rotary drill head capable of penetrating to 15- 20 m depth, with vertical drill holes completed on an approximately 25- 50 m x 50 m grid pattern. A geologist or technician supervised the drilling to log the drill cuttings and distinguish transported overburden from in situ weathered bedrock. Sampling is conducted on 1 m intervals with assaying to 5 parts per billion ("ppb") Au detection. The drill method is open-hole, therefore contamination and/or dilution of precious metal grades by material from higher in the hole is possible. The advantages of the auger program include the low detection limit assay results, coupled with the interpretation of the geological profile to provide a quick, inexpensive and effective direct mapping for the presence of gold mineralization in the uppermost portion of the residual weathered bedrock profile. This information can be used to guide follow-up exploration drilling using larger equipment such as RC or diamond core drilling. The auger drilling assay results are illustrated in Figure 2 and Figure 3, and details are provided in Tables 1 & 2.

Background gold values in both residual weathered bedrock and overlying transported soils is expected to range from nil to 1-2 ppb Au, thus values of greater than 10-25 ppb Au are considered to be 'elevated', and values greater than 100 ppb Au interpreted to be 'highly anomalous'. The auger program at William South has to date returned several +1 g/t Au intercepts, including a best intercept of 17.14 g/t Au over 1 m from 12 meters depth (SJTRD-082-24).

Analysis of the auger program assay results indicates that approximately 17% of all holes returned highly anomalous assay results (greater than 100 ppb Au), confirming the presence of gold mineralization in weathered bedrock in several areas. Furthermore, the grid drilling program has identified several areas with clusters of anomalous results interpreted to indicate semi-contiguous zones of mineralization over 100's metres and remaining open along strike.

Indications of multiple contiguous high tenor primary gold mineralization occurrences in bedrock is compelling for the potential discovery of new gold resources at William South and warrants deeper follow-up drilling which is planned for 2025. Positive confirmation of underlying mineralization in close proximity to surficial gold-in-soil anomalies is further encouraging for more widespread application of auger drilling - a cheap and rapid sub-surface geochemical test - across other gold-in-soil anomalies located throughout the Project. Several additional target areas are planned for systematic auger drill testing in 2025.

For additional information regarding the São Jorge Project, including existing resource estimates and historical work at the project, please refer to the technical report titled "São Jorge Gold Project, Pará State, Brazil: Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources", prepared for the Company and dated effective May 31, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 São Jorge bedrock assay intercepts from the 2024 auger drilling program (as of November 11, 2024).

Hole Number

Interval From
(m)

Interval
To (m)

Sample
Length 1
(m)

Au Grade
(g/t)

SJTRD-047-24 to SJTRD-053-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-054-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.22

SJTRD-055-24

10.00

11.00

1.00

0.96

SJTRD-056-24 to SJTRD-076-24

No Significant Result



SJTRD-077-24

7.00

9.00

1.00

3.05

SJTRD-078-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-079-24

4.00

5.00

1.00

0.12

SJTRD-080-24

5.00

6.00

1.00

0.18

SJTRD-081-24

4.00

5.00

1.00

0.32

SJTRD-082-24

8.00

9.00

1.00

2.03

And

12.00

13.00

1.00

17.14

SJTRD-083-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-084-24

17.00

18.00

1.00

0.92

SJTRD-085-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-086-24

5.00

7.00

2.00

4.41

Including

6.00

7.00

1.00

8.01

SJTRD-087-24 to SJTRD-089-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-090-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.83

SJTRD-091-24

9.00

11.00

2.00

1.47

SJTRD-092-24 to SJTRD-095-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-096-24

6.00

7.00

1.00

0.28

SJTRD-097-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-098-24

6.00

8.00

2.00

0.38

SJTRD-099-24 to SJTRD-107-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-108-24

10.00

11.00

1.00

0.10

SJTRD-109-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.11

SJTRD-110-24

7.00

8.00

1.00

0.21

SJTRD-111-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-112-24

5.00

6.00

1.00

0.19

SJTRD-113-24

10.00

11.00

1.00

0.17

SJTRD-114-24 to SJTRD-120-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-121-24

8.00

9.00

1.00

0.11

SJTRD-122-24 to SJTRD-123-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-124-24

9.00

11.00

2.00

2.06

Including

10.00

11.00

1.00

3.78

SJTRD-125-24 to SJTRD-127-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-128-24

13.00

14.00

1.00

0.78

SJTRD-129-24 to SJTRD-146-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-147-24

14.00

15.00

1.00

10.20

SJTRD-148-24

6.00

7.00

1.00

0.13

SJTRD-149-24 to SJTRD-151-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-152-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.26

SJTRD-153-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-154-24

11.00

12.00

1.00

0.10

SJTRD-156-24 to SJTRD-157-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-158-24

11.00

12.00

1.00

0.12

SJTRD-159-24 to SJTRD-161-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-162-24

7.00

8.00

1.00

0.12

SJTRD-163-24

8.00

9.00

1.00

0.10

SJTRD-164-24 to SJTRD-165-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-166-24

11.00

12.00

1.00

0.71

SJTRD-167-24 to SJTRD-186-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-187-24

10.00

15.00

5.00

2.78

SJTRD-188-24 to SJTRD-196-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-197-24

7.00

8.00

1.00

0.17

And

12.00

15.00

3.00

1.05

SJTRD-198-24 to SJTRD-203-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-204-24

5.00

8.00

3.00

0.48

And

13.00

15.00

2.00

0.12

SJTRD-205-24

10.00

14.00

4.00

0.18

SJTRD-206-24 to SJTRD-209-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-210-24

13.00

15.00

2.00

0.16

SJTRD-211-24

5.00

6.00

1.00

0.30

SJTRD-212-24 to SJTRD-213-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-214-24

8.00

9.00

1.00

0.17

SJTRD-215-24 to SJTRD-227-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-228-24

9.00

10.00

1.00

0.55

SJTRD-229-24 to SJTRD-250-24

No Significant Result

SJTRD-251-24

14.00

15.00

1.00

0.11

SJTRD-252-24

No Significant Result

1. True widths are unknown due to the vertical hole angle and limited depth of drill penetration.

Table 2 São Jorge 2024 auger drill hole collar location coordinates.1

Hole Number

Easting
Metres
(UTM Zone 21S)

Northing
Metres
(UTM Zone 21S)

Elevation (m
above sea
level)

Depth
(m)

Status

SJTRD-047-24

656712

9284447

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-048-24

656709

9284505

214

14

All Assays Received

SJTRD-049-24

656701

9284550

215

14

All Assays Received

SJTRD-052-24

656651

9284700

215

8

All Assays Received

SJTRD-051-24

656650

9284650

219

11

All Assays Received

SJTRD-050-24

656650

9284600

218

12.7

All Assays Received

SJTRD-055-24

656601

9284600

217

12

All Assays Received

SJTRD-054-24

656601

9284650

221

10

All Assays Received

SJTRD-053-24

656603

9284701

215

6.6

All Assays Received

SJTRD-056-24

656401

9284500

219

14

All Assays Received

SJTRD-057-24

656402

9284550

222

12

All Assays Received

SJTRD-058-24

656402

9284600

223

11

All Assays Received

SJTRD-059-24

656401

9284635

219

10

All Assays Received

SJTRD-060-24

656350

9284600

218

9

All Assays Received

SJTRD-061-24

656351

9284550

220

12.6

All Assays Received

SJTRD-062-24

656357

9284500

207

14

All Assays Received

SJTRD-063-24

656361

9284445

225

13.4

All Assays Received

SJTRD-064-24

656602

9284559

216

14

All Assays Received

SJTRD-065-24

656603

9284568

226

13

All Assays Received

SJTRD-066-24

656603

9284578

201

14

All Assays Received

SJTRD-067-24

656604

9284588

209

13

All Assays Received

SJTRD-068-24

656607

9284598

230

14

All Assays Received

SJTRD-069-24

656618

9284600

203

12

All Assays Received

SJTRD-070-24

656598

9284613

210

20

All Assays Received

SJTRD-071-24

656599

9284624

205

16

All Assays Received

SJTRD-072-24

656598

9284631

207

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-073-24

656595

9284643

206

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-074-24

656596

9284660

206

16

All Assays Received

SJTRD-075-24

656596

9284676

204

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-076-24

656599

9284652

205

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-077-24

656801

9284637

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-078-24

656558

9284652

205

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-079-24

656567

9284653

206

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-080-24

656578

9284653

205

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-081-24

656588

9284649

205

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-082-24

656604

9284655

221

16

All Assays Received

SJTRD-083-24

656614

9284655

221

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-084-24

656624

9284654

221

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-085-24

656634

9284654

220

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-086-24

656648

9284654

220

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-087-24

656645

9284625

209

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-088-24

656625

9284600

208

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-089-24

656634

9284599

208

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-090-24

656588

9284596

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-091-24

656577

9284597

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-092-24

656568

9284602

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-093-24

656556

9284597

209

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-094-24

656711

9284454

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-095-24

656733

9284452

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-096-24

656772

9284449

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-097-24

656797

9284441

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-098-24

656826

9284430

209

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-099-24

656744

9284621

196

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-100-24

656702

9284607

203

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-101-24

656506

9284656

209

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-102-24

656451

9284645

210

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-103-24

656452

9284600

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-104-24

656507

9284600

210

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-105-24

656553

9284579

236

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-106-24

656496

9284557

235

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-107-24

656451

9284545

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-108-24

656860

9284396

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-109-24

656849

9284447

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-110-24

656808

9284432

215

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-111-24

656798

9284438

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-112-24

656794

9284467

231

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-113-24

656777

9284434

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-114-24

656744

9284432

221

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-115-24

656757

9284469

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-116-24

656741

9284469

204

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-117-24

656727

9284431

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-118-24

656682

9284440

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-119-24

656689

9284464

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-120-24

656660

9284452

208

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-121-24

656664

9284475

206

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-122-24

656661

9284500

230

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-123-24

656665

9284541

206

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-124-24

656612

9284539

210

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-125-24

656606

9284501

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-126-24

656612

9284449

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-127-24

656609

9284401

227

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-128-24

656611

9284346

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-129-24

656606

9284296

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-130-24

656558

9284298

234

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-131-24

656510

9284301

229

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-132-24

656463

9284291

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-133-24

656406

9284297

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-134-24

656359

9284294

224

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-135-24

656311

9284297

215

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-136-24

656257

9284301

265

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-137-24

656214

9284291

216

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-138-24

656659

9284298

249

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-139-24

656754

9284300

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-140-24

656802

9284300

208

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-141-24

656835

9284295

194

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-142-24

656848

9284349

217

12

All Assays Received

SJTRD-143-24

656675

9284496

197

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-144-24

656705

9284503

199

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-145-24

656732

9284496

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-146-24

656757

9284498

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-147-24

656772

9284498

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-148-24

656781

9284502

198

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-149-24

656806

9284551

197

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-150-24

656804

9284601

196

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-151-24

656798

9284497

207

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-152-24

656813

9284475

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-153-24

656777

9284473

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-154-24

656724

9284476

221

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-155-24

656698

9284475

221

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-156-24

656679

9284472

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-157-24

656691

9284452

234

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-158-24

656697

9284426

208

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-159-24

656670

9284425

208

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-160-24

656649

9284429

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-161-24

656647

9284406

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-162-24

656670

9284404

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-163-24

656689

9284404

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-164-24

656715

9284404

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-165-24

656771

9284401

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-166-24

656799

9284404

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-167-24

656796

9284346

221

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-168-24

656748

9284350

218

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-169-24

656697

9284350

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-170-24

656649

9284349

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-171-24

656550

9284350

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-172-24

656498

9284350

222

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-173-24

656500

9284250

224

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-174-24

656547

9284250

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-175-24

656612

9284250

251

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-176-24

656651

9284251

249

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-177-24

656696

9284252

206

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-178-24

656743

9284249

204

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-179-24

656795

9284248

202

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-180-24

656848

9284251

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-181-24

656841

9284197

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-182-24

656795

9284199

225

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-183-24

656733

9284202

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-184-24

656696

9284201

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-185-24

656643

9284197

215

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-186-24

656592

9284200

230

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-187-24

656544

9284201

233

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-188-24

656494

9284202

225

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-189-24

656499

9284153

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-190-24

656545

9284149

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-191-24

656599

9284147

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-192-24

656648

9284148

271

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-193-24

656697

9284150

267

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-194-24

656746

9284153

216

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-195-24

656795

9284155

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-196-24

656847

9284151

215

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-197-24

656737

9284630

214

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-198-24

656754

9284632

213

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-199-24

656098

9284452

207

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-200-24

656106

9284499

208

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-201-24

656057

9284502

222

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-202-24

656055

9284549

221

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-203-24

656110

9284545

225

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-204-24

656152

9284551

219

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-205-24

656152

9284602

206

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-206-24

656102

9284604

210

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-207-24

656057

9284600

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-208-24

656054

9284646

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-209-24

656103

9284646

202

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-210-24

656155

9284652

207

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-211-24

656201

9284650

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-212-24

656202

9284700

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-213-24

656158

9284705

217

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-214-24

656106

9284699

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-215-24

656106

9284748

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-216-24

656760

9284650

206

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-217-24

656738

9284653

208

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-218-24

656715

9284655

201

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-219-24

656697

9284651

201

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-220-24

656676

9284654

202

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-221-24

656689

9284629

237

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-222-24

656710

9284631

219

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-223-24

656728

9284630

217

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-224-24

656779

9284633

213

18

All Assays Received

SJTRD-225-24

656458

9284352

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-226-24

656463

9284396

227

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-227-24

656454

9284448

224

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-228-24

656404

9284400

225

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-229-24

656507

9284402

228

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-230-24

657214

9283992

210

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-231-24

657203

9283999

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-232-24

657215

9284001

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-233-24

657225

9284000

210

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-234-24

657215

9284007

210

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-235-24

657152

9284015

206

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-236-24

657144

9283999

203

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-237-24

657149

9283999

204

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-238-24

657150

9283984

204

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-239-24

657382

9283672

220

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-240-24

657386

9283685

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-241-24

657382

9283687

211

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-242-24

657394

9283693

212

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-243-24

657054

9283111

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-244-24

657105

9283155

223

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-245-24

657152

9283154

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-246-24

657196

9283159

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-247-24

657244

9283161

214

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-248-24

657405

9283678

229

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-249-24

658498

9281151

239

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-250-24

658505

9281204

231

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-251-24

658501

9281250

230

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-252-24

658499

9281295

213

15

All Assays Received

SJTRD-253-24

656550

9284200

231

15

All Assays Received

1. All holes are collared at a vertical hole angle.

Qualified Person

Paulo Pereira, P. Geo., President of GoldMining, has supervised the preparation of, and verified and approved, the scientific and technical information herein this news release. Mr. Pereira is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Data Verification

For drill core sampling samples were taken from the NQ/HQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to SGS Geosol Laboratórios Ltda. ("SGS") in Brazil for assaying, and the other half of the core retained at the site for future reference. Sample lengths downhole were uniformly 1.0 m. For the auger drilling program, samples were collected at 1 m sample intervals, with the material being dried, homogenized and split in the field to obtain a 1 kg representative sample which was sent to SGS for analysis. The remaining auger sample material is stored until the lab results are received, and a 1 kg sample duplicate is maintained in the archive.

SGS is a certified commercial laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and is independent of GoldMining. GoldMining has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program for the sampling and analysis of drill core and auger samples, including duplicates, mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 100 samples. The gold analyses are completed by FAA505 method (fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of material).

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.7 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.

Notice to Readers

Technical disclosure regarding São Jorge has been prepared by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the scientific and technical information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements respecting the Company's expectations regarding the project and expected work programs thereat and often contain words such as "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "will", "would", estimate", "expect", "believe", "potential" and variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which GoldMining operates, which may prove to be incorrect. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, risks related to government and environmental regulation, social, permitting and licensing matters, any inability to complete work programs as expected, the Company's plans with respect to São Jorge may change as a result of further planning or otherwise, and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future. These risks, as well as others, including those set forth in GoldMining?s most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the SEC, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.