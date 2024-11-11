GoldMining Inc.: GoldMining Reports Additional High-Grade Drilling Results and Identifies Multiple Drill Targets, São Jorge Project, Brazil

Results Support the Regional-Scale Exploration Potential of the 460km2Land Package
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to report additional assay results from the 2024 auger drilling program at its 100% owned São Jorge Project ("São Jorge" or the "Project") in the Tapajós gold district ("Tapajós"), Pará State, Brazil.
- The auger drilling program successfully identified several new gold-in-bedrock targets, directly underlying large high-tenor surface soil anomalies at São Jorge.
- Peak assays exceeded expectations for this style of drilling, returning several +1 gram per tonne gold ("g/t Au") intercepts in shallow weathered bedrock, including highlight intercepts:
- 1 metre ("m") at 10.2 g/t Au from 14 m depth;
- 5 m at 2.78 g/t Au from 10 m depth; and
- 3 m at 1.05 g/t Au from 12 m depth.
- At least three of the high-tenor contiguous gold-in-bedrock targets warrant additional follow-up drilling at the William South zone, part of an emerging multi-kilometre trend defined by soil and auger drill anomalies located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit. All targets remain open with potential for further expansion along strike.
- Only 13% of the broad gold-in-soil anomalies across the Project have been tested to date with top of bedrock auger drilling. The Company currently plans to continue with systematic auger drilling in 2025 with the objective of delineating additional gold-in-bedrock targets and to conduct follow-up deeper drilling with the objective to potentially discover additional gold resources at São Jorge.
Tim Smith, Vice President of Exploration of GoldMining, commented: "To complement the previously reported encouraging gold intercepts from the 2024 São Jorge step-out core drilling program, the auger drilling program has yielded several new zones of shallow gold-in-bedrock mineralization. Mounting evidence appears to point to additional corridors of gold mineralization at the Project, which were initially identified by systematic grid pattern gold-in-soil sampling and which now have been confirmed through auger drilling to have a proximal bedrock source. The high-grade gold values intersected by auger drilling have exceeded our expectations and underpin the exploration potential and quality of the broader São Jorge mineral system. Several high priority targets have been identified for follow-up deeper drilling with the objective to further expand gold mineralization at the Project."
São Jorge Drill Program Overview
The Company commenced a systematic program of auger and diamond core drilling at São Jorge in May 2024 (see news release dated May 29, 2024). The objectives of the program included confirmatory drilling within and near the margins of the existing São Jorge gold deposit (the "Deposit"), as well as exploratory drilling of identified gold targets in areas with no previous drilling, located within 1-2 km of known mineralization.
The auger drilling program focused in an area located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit to follow up on the large, multi-kilometre high tenor 'William South' gold-in-soil anomaly. All assays have now been received and the results demonstrate very encouraging indications of primary gold mineralization in bedrock, which highlights that the large, regional-scale São Jorge property has the potential to host additional corridors of mineralization. Follow-up RC and/or diamond core drilling is required to test for deeper bedrock mineralization with the objective to potentially discover and define additional zones of gold mineralization at São Jorge.
São Jorge comprises an extensive land area of some 45,997 hectares that lies within the active and rapidly developing Tapajós gold district (see Figure 1), which is estimated to have produced over 20 million ounces of gold historically from artisanal mining of surface deposits, according to the Brazil National Mining Agency. The Tapajós is home to Serabi Gold Plc.'s producing high-grade underground Palito Mine and G Mining Ventures Corp.'s ("G Mining") Tocantinzinho Gold Mine, which recently declared commercial production (see G Mining news release September 3, 2024).
São Jorge has the advantage of being located near paved Hwy BR-163 and a new 138 kV powerline corridor, which ties into the district electrical grid recently constructed for the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine. Exploration activities at São Jorge are operated from a permanent camp near the existing deposit which is just 3 km from the highway.
Auger Drilling Program
The 2024 power auger drilling program comprised 3,098 meters for approximately 206 holes, which was completed in September 2024. The program primarily targeted the high priority 'William South' area located approximately 2 km north of the São Jorge deposit. William South comprises a broad high-tenor zone of anomalous gold-in-soil (see Figures 2 and 3), measuring approximately 2 km x 2 km with soil assays peaking at 2,163 ppb Au (2.163 g/t Au).
The auger drilling utilized a powered 20 centimetre diameter rotary drill head capable of penetrating to 15- 20 m depth, with vertical drill holes completed on an approximately 25- 50 m x 50 m grid pattern. A geologist or technician supervised the drilling to log the drill cuttings and distinguish transported overburden from in situ weathered bedrock. Sampling is conducted on 1 m intervals with assaying to 5 parts per billion ("ppb") Au detection. The drill method is open-hole, therefore contamination and/or dilution of precious metal grades by material from higher in the hole is possible. The advantages of the auger program include the low detection limit assay results, coupled with the interpretation of the geological profile to provide a quick, inexpensive and effective direct mapping for the presence of gold mineralization in the uppermost portion of the residual weathered bedrock profile. This information can be used to guide follow-up exploration drilling using larger equipment such as RC or diamond core drilling. The auger drilling assay results are illustrated in Figure 2 and Figure 3, and details are provided in Tables 1 & 2.
Background gold values in both residual weathered bedrock and overlying transported soils is expected to range from nil to 1-2 ppb Au, thus values of greater than 10-25 ppb Au are considered to be 'elevated', and values greater than 100 ppb Au interpreted to be 'highly anomalous'. The auger program at William South has to date returned several +1 g/t Au intercepts, including a best intercept of 17.14 g/t Au over 1 m from 12 meters depth (SJTRD-082-24).
Analysis of the auger program assay results indicates that approximately 17% of all holes returned highly anomalous assay results (greater than 100 ppb Au), confirming the presence of gold mineralization in weathered bedrock in several areas. Furthermore, the grid drilling program has identified several areas with clusters of anomalous results interpreted to indicate semi-contiguous zones of mineralization over 100's metres and remaining open along strike.
Indications of multiple contiguous high tenor primary gold mineralization occurrences in bedrock is compelling for the potential discovery of new gold resources at William South and warrants deeper follow-up drilling which is planned for 2025. Positive confirmation of underlying mineralization in close proximity to surficial gold-in-soil anomalies is further encouraging for more widespread application of auger drilling - a cheap and rapid sub-surface geochemical test - across other gold-in-soil anomalies located throughout the Project. Several additional target areas are planned for systematic auger drill testing in 2025.
For additional information regarding the São Jorge Project, including existing resource estimates and historical work at the project, please refer to the technical report titled "São Jorge Gold Project, Pará State, Brazil: Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources", prepared for the Company and dated effective May 31, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Table 1 São Jorge bedrock assay intercepts from the 2024 auger drilling program (as of November 11, 2024).
Hole Number
Interval From
Interval
Sample
Au Grade
SJTRD-047-24 to SJTRD-053-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-054-24
9.00
10.00
1.00
0.22
SJTRD-055-24
10.00
11.00
1.00
0.96
SJTRD-056-24 to SJTRD-076-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-077-24
7.00
9.00
1.00
3.05
SJTRD-078-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-079-24
4.00
5.00
1.00
0.12
SJTRD-080-24
5.00
6.00
1.00
0.18
SJTRD-081-24
4.00
5.00
1.00
0.32
SJTRD-082-24
8.00
9.00
1.00
2.03
And
12.00
13.00
1.00
17.14
SJTRD-083-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-084-24
17.00
18.00
1.00
0.92
SJTRD-085-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-086-24
5.00
7.00
2.00
4.41
Including
6.00
7.00
1.00
8.01
SJTRD-087-24 to SJTRD-089-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-090-24
9.00
10.00
1.00
0.83
SJTRD-091-24
9.00
11.00
2.00
1.47
SJTRD-092-24 to SJTRD-095-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-096-24
6.00
7.00
1.00
0.28
SJTRD-097-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-098-24
6.00
8.00
2.00
0.38
SJTRD-099-24 to SJTRD-107-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-108-24
10.00
11.00
1.00
0.10
SJTRD-109-24
9.00
10.00
1.00
0.11
SJTRD-110-24
7.00
8.00
1.00
0.21
SJTRD-111-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-112-24
5.00
6.00
1.00
0.19
SJTRD-113-24
10.00
11.00
1.00
0.17
SJTRD-114-24 to SJTRD-120-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-121-24
8.00
9.00
1.00
0.11
SJTRD-122-24 to SJTRD-123-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-124-24
9.00
11.00
2.00
2.06
Including
10.00
11.00
1.00
3.78
SJTRD-125-24 to SJTRD-127-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-128-24
13.00
14.00
1.00
0.78
SJTRD-129-24 to SJTRD-146-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-147-24
14.00
15.00
1.00
10.20
SJTRD-148-24
6.00
7.00
1.00
0.13
SJTRD-149-24 to SJTRD-151-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-152-24
9.00
10.00
1.00
0.26
SJTRD-153-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-154-24
11.00
12.00
1.00
0.10
SJTRD-156-24 to SJTRD-157-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-158-24
11.00
12.00
1.00
0.12
SJTRD-159-24 to SJTRD-161-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-162-24
7.00
8.00
1.00
0.12
SJTRD-163-24
8.00
9.00
1.00
0.10
SJTRD-164-24 to SJTRD-165-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-166-24
11.00
12.00
1.00
0.71
SJTRD-167-24 to SJTRD-186-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-187-24
10.00
15.00
5.00
2.78
SJTRD-188-24 to SJTRD-196-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-197-24
7.00
8.00
1.00
0.17
And
12.00
15.00
3.00
1.05
SJTRD-198-24 to SJTRD-203-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-204-24
5.00
8.00
3.00
0.48
And
13.00
15.00
2.00
0.12
SJTRD-205-24
10.00
14.00
4.00
0.18
SJTRD-206-24 to SJTRD-209-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-210-24
13.00
15.00
2.00
0.16
SJTRD-211-24
5.00
6.00
1.00
0.30
SJTRD-212-24 to SJTRD-213-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-214-24
8.00
9.00
1.00
0.17
SJTRD-215-24 to SJTRD-227-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-228-24
9.00
10.00
1.00
0.55
SJTRD-229-24 to SJTRD-250-24
No Significant Result
SJTRD-251-24
14.00
15.00
1.00
0.11
SJTRD-252-24
No Significant Result
1. True widths are unknown due to the vertical hole angle and limited depth of drill penetration.
Table 2 São Jorge 2024 auger drill hole collar location coordinates.1
Hole Number
Easting
Northing
Elevation (m
Depth
Status
SJTRD-047-24
656712
9284447
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-048-24
656709
9284505
214
14
All Assays Received
SJTRD-049-24
656701
9284550
215
14
All Assays Received
SJTRD-052-24
656651
9284700
215
8
All Assays Received
SJTRD-051-24
656650
9284650
219
11
All Assays Received
SJTRD-050-24
656650
9284600
218
12.7
All Assays Received
SJTRD-055-24
656601
9284600
217
12
All Assays Received
SJTRD-054-24
656601
9284650
221
10
All Assays Received
SJTRD-053-24
656603
9284701
215
6.6
All Assays Received
SJTRD-056-24
656401
9284500
219
14
All Assays Received
SJTRD-057-24
656402
9284550
222
12
All Assays Received
SJTRD-058-24
656402
9284600
223
11
All Assays Received
SJTRD-059-24
656401
9284635
219
10
All Assays Received
SJTRD-060-24
656350
9284600
218
9
All Assays Received
SJTRD-061-24
656351
9284550
220
12.6
All Assays Received
SJTRD-062-24
656357
9284500
207
14
All Assays Received
SJTRD-063-24
656361
9284445
225
13.4
All Assays Received
SJTRD-064-24
656602
9284559
216
14
All Assays Received
SJTRD-065-24
656603
9284568
226
13
All Assays Received
SJTRD-066-24
656603
9284578
201
14
All Assays Received
SJTRD-067-24
656604
9284588
209
13
All Assays Received
SJTRD-068-24
656607
9284598
230
14
All Assays Received
SJTRD-069-24
656618
9284600
203
12
All Assays Received
SJTRD-070-24
656598
9284613
210
20
All Assays Received
SJTRD-071-24
656599
9284624
205
16
All Assays Received
SJTRD-072-24
656598
9284631
207
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-073-24
656595
9284643
206
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-074-24
656596
9284660
206
16
All Assays Received
SJTRD-075-24
656596
9284676
204
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-076-24
656599
9284652
205
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-077-24
656801
9284637
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-078-24
656558
9284652
205
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-079-24
656567
9284653
206
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-080-24
656578
9284653
205
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-081-24
656588
9284649
205
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-082-24
656604
9284655
221
16
All Assays Received
SJTRD-083-24
656614
9284655
221
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-084-24
656624
9284654
221
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-085-24
656634
9284654
220
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-086-24
656648
9284654
220
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-087-24
656645
9284625
209
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-088-24
656625
9284600
208
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-089-24
656634
9284599
208
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-090-24
656588
9284596
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-091-24
656577
9284597
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-092-24
656568
9284602
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-093-24
656556
9284597
209
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-094-24
656711
9284454
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-095-24
656733
9284452
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-096-24
656772
9284449
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-097-24
656797
9284441
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-098-24
656826
9284430
209
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-099-24
656744
9284621
196
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-100-24
656702
9284607
203
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-101-24
656506
9284656
209
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-102-24
656451
9284645
210
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-103-24
656452
9284600
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-104-24
656507
9284600
210
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-105-24
656553
9284579
236
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-106-24
656496
9284557
235
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-107-24
656451
9284545
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-108-24
656860
9284396
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-109-24
656849
9284447
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-110-24
656808
9284432
215
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-111-24
656798
9284438
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-112-24
656794
9284467
231
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-113-24
656777
9284434
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-114-24
656744
9284432
221
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-115-24
656757
9284469
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-116-24
656741
9284469
204
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-117-24
656727
9284431
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-118-24
656682
9284440
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-119-24
656689
9284464
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-120-24
656660
9284452
208
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-121-24
656664
9284475
206
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-122-24
656661
9284500
230
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-123-24
656665
9284541
206
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-124-24
656612
9284539
210
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-125-24
656606
9284501
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-126-24
656612
9284449
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-127-24
656609
9284401
227
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-128-24
656611
9284346
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-129-24
656606
9284296
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-130-24
656558
9284298
234
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-131-24
656510
9284301
229
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-132-24
656463
9284291
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-133-24
656406
9284297
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-134-24
656359
9284294
224
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-135-24
656311
9284297
215
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-136-24
656257
9284301
265
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-137-24
656214
9284291
216
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-138-24
656659
9284298
249
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-139-24
656754
9284300
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-140-24
656802
9284300
208
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-141-24
656835
9284295
194
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-142-24
656848
9284349
217
12
All Assays Received
SJTRD-143-24
656675
9284496
197
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-144-24
656705
9284503
199
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-145-24
656732
9284496
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-146-24
656757
9284498
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-147-24
656772
9284498
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-148-24
656781
9284502
198
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-149-24
656806
9284551
197
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-150-24
656804
9284601
196
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-151-24
656798
9284497
207
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-152-24
656813
9284475
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-153-24
656777
9284473
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-154-24
656724
9284476
221
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-155-24
656698
9284475
221
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-156-24
656679
9284472
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-157-24
656691
9284452
234
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-158-24
656697
9284426
208
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-159-24
656670
9284425
208
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-160-24
656649
9284429
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-161-24
656647
9284406
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-162-24
656670
9284404
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-163-24
656689
9284404
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-164-24
656715
9284404
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-165-24
656771
9284401
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-166-24
656799
9284404
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-167-24
656796
9284346
221
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-168-24
656748
9284350
218
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-169-24
656697
9284350
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-170-24
656649
9284349
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-171-24
656550
9284350
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-172-24
656498
9284350
222
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-173-24
656500
9284250
224
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-174-24
656547
9284250
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-175-24
656612
9284250
251
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-176-24
656651
9284251
249
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-177-24
656696
9284252
206
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-178-24
656743
9284249
204
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-179-24
656795
9284248
202
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-180-24
656848
9284251
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-181-24
656841
9284197
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-182-24
656795
9284199
225
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-183-24
656733
9284202
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-184-24
656696
9284201
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-185-24
656643
9284197
215
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-186-24
656592
9284200
230
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-187-24
656544
9284201
233
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-188-24
656494
9284202
225
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-189-24
656499
9284153
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-190-24
656545
9284149
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-191-24
656599
9284147
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-192-24
656648
9284148
271
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-193-24
656697
9284150
267
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-194-24
656746
9284153
216
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-195-24
656795
9284155
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-196-24
656847
9284151
215
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-197-24
656737
9284630
214
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-198-24
656754
9284632
213
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-199-24
656098
9284452
207
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-200-24
656106
9284499
208
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-201-24
656057
9284502
222
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-202-24
656055
9284549
221
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-203-24
656110
9284545
225
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-204-24
656152
9284551
219
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-205-24
656152
9284602
206
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-206-24
656102
9284604
210
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-207-24
656057
9284600
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-208-24
656054
9284646
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-209-24
656103
9284646
202
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-210-24
656155
9284652
207
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-211-24
656201
9284650
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-212-24
656202
9284700
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-213-24
656158
9284705
217
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-214-24
656106
9284699
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-215-24
656106
9284748
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-216-24
656760
9284650
206
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-217-24
656738
9284653
208
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-218-24
656715
9284655
201
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-219-24
656697
9284651
201
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-220-24
656676
9284654
202
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-221-24
656689
9284629
237
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-222-24
656710
9284631
219
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-223-24
656728
9284630
217
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-224-24
656779
9284633
213
18
All Assays Received
SJTRD-225-24
656458
9284352
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-226-24
656463
9284396
227
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-227-24
656454
9284448
224
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-228-24
656404
9284400
225
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-229-24
656507
9284402
228
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-230-24
657214
9283992
210
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-231-24
657203
9283999
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-232-24
657215
9284001
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-233-24
657225
9284000
210
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-234-24
657215
9284007
210
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-235-24
657152
9284015
206
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-236-24
657144
9283999
203
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-237-24
657149
9283999
204
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-238-24
657150
9283984
204
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-239-24
657382
9283672
220
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-240-24
657386
9283685
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-241-24
657382
9283687
211
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-242-24
657394
9283693
212
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-243-24
657054
9283111
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-244-24
657105
9283155
223
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-245-24
657152
9283154
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-246-24
657196
9283159
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-247-24
657244
9283161
214
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-248-24
657405
9283678
229
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-249-24
658498
9281151
239
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-250-24
658505
9281204
231
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-251-24
658501
9281250
230
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-252-24
658499
9281295
213
15
All Assays Received
SJTRD-253-24
656550
9284200
231
15
All Assays Received
1. All holes are collared at a vertical hole angle.
Qualified Person
Paulo Pereira, P. Geo., President of GoldMining, has supervised the preparation of, and verified and approved, the scientific and technical information herein this news release. Mr. Pereira is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Data Verification
For drill core sampling samples were taken from the NQ/HQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to SGS Geosol Laboratórios Ltda. ("SGS") in Brazil for assaying, and the other half of the core retained at the site for future reference. Sample lengths downhole were uniformly 1.0 m. For the auger drilling program, samples were collected at 1 m sample intervals, with the material being dried, homogenized and split in the field to obtain a 1 kg representative sample which was sent to SGS for analysis. The remaining auger sample material is stored until the lab results are received, and a 1 kg sample duplicate is maintained in the archive.
SGS is a certified commercial laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and is independent of GoldMining. GoldMining has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program for the sampling and analysis of drill core and auger samples, including duplicates, mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 100 samples. The gold analyses are completed by FAA505 method (fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of material).
About GoldMining Inc.
GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns approximately 21.5 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY), 9.9 million shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (Nasdaq: USGO), and 26.7 million shares of NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU). See www.goldmining.com for additional information.
Notice to Readers
Technical disclosure regarding São Jorge has been prepared by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the scientific and technical information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Statements
Certain of the information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements respecting the Company's expectations regarding the project and expected work programs thereat and often contain words such as "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "will", "would", estimate", "expect", "believe", "potential" and variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which GoldMining operates, which may prove to be incorrect. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, risks related to government and environmental regulation, social, permitting and licensing matters, any inability to complete work programs as expected, the Company's plans with respect to São Jorge may change as a result of further planning or otherwise, and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future. These risks, as well as others, including those set forth in GoldMining?s most recent Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the SEC, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.
