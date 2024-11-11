Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
WKN: A3CR6X | ISIN: SE0015961826 | Ticker-Symbol: 9F1
Frankfurt
11.11.24
09:59 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
-3,57 %
GlobeNewswire
11.11.2024 14:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Diagonal Bio AB receives observation status

Finanznachrichten News
Today, on November 11, 2024, Diagonal Bio AB (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Diagonal Bio AB (DIABIO, ISIN code SE0015961826, order book ID 227665) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
