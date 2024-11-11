CMiC's 2024 CONNECT Conference Celebrates 50 Years of Product Innovation and Customer Success in Miami, Florida

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / CMiC, the leading provider of next generation construction ERP, is excited to announce their 26th annual CONNECT customer conference, which will take place from November 10th to 13th at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, Florida. Marking the firm's 50th anniversary, this year's conference promises to be the most engaging and impactful yet, bringing together over 800 attendees - including customers and partners - for an immersive four-day experience filled with learning, networking, and celebrations.

CONNECT 2024: Designed to Showcase Product Innovation, Share Pioneering Ideas, and Celebrate CMiC's Golden Jubilee

With the theme "Celebrating 50 Years of Customer Success and Product Innovation," CONNECT 2024 will showcase CMiC's legacy of industry leadership while charting the future of construction software. Attendees will have access to over 30 educational sessions, four thought-provoking keynotes, interactive learning labs, and a host of hands-on workshops. With a diverse lineup of content ranging from product updates and application insights to inspiring customer success stories, CONNECT 2024 offers invaluable opportunities to engage with peers, learn from experts, and explore the latest advancements in construction technology.

This year's conference will be providing a perfect mix of industry insights, product updates from CMiC, in-depth technical discussions, interactive learning labs, one-on-one meetings with CMiC's product experts, and a chance to interact with twenty-three of CMiC's integration partners.

To mark this momentous milestone, CONNECT 2024 will host a series of celebration-filled evening events, highlighting five decades of success and advancement. As summarized by Shirin Ali, Head of Marketing & CONNECT - CMiC, "At CONNECT 2024, we will continue our tradition of building a community where innovation meets collaboration, empowering every attendee to shape the future of the construction industry." She builds on this by stating: "but that's not all. What will make this year's conference a must-attend is the sheer breadth of the experience - from the product unveiling (leveraging emerging technologies) to the powerhouse expert speakers, to unforgettable social events."

Providing Industry Insights: High-Impact Keynotes to be Delivered by Kevin O' Leary and Steve Jones

In keeping with their tradition of featuring high-profile business experts, this year's key guest speaker is none other than one of Shark Tank's key judges, Kevin O'Leary. As an accomplished Canadian entrepreneur and investor, he has blazed a trail, starting from being featured in Dragons' Den in 2006, to his rapid ascent to fame through the hit series Shark Tank.

Steve Jones, Senior Director of Industry Insights Research at Dodge Data & Analytics, will deliver the industry keynote: "The Year Ahead: Forecast and Key Trends for the Construction Industry." With a proven track record of publishing top-tier research on high-impact trends in the global design and construction sector, he is a highly sought-after speaker at construction conferences, on top of contributing to various industry publications, and serving as a judge for numerous awards programs.

Reaching a Key Milestone: Commemorating a Half Century of Industry, Product and Corporate Achievements

CMiC's 50th anniversary marks an era of solidifying a strong market position, delivering on an unwavering commitment to customer success and achieving unparalleled product innovation.

Attributing their success is their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, a laser focus on product innovation, and an award-winning leadership team. As summarized best by Gord Rawlins, President & CEO - CMiC, "CMiC is a future-focused organization led by a team committed to strengthening partnerships, perfecting our product and service offering, maintaining a strong foothold within the construction software space, and spearheading global expansion." Jeff Weiss, CRO - CMiC, adds to this: "With our strong intellectual and technological foundation, we are poised to deliver high-impact results for the next 50 years and beyond."

About CMiC:

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

