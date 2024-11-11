Discovery Senior Living's SHINE Memory Care Program Earns Third Recognition From the Alzheimer's Association Curriculum Review

Training for the proprietary program is aimed at implementing the latest evidenced-based approaches to dementia care amid the growing numbers of Americans affected.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is excited to announce its SHINE® Memory Care Program has been recognized for the third time by the Alzheimer's Association for successfully completing curriculum review and incorporating its evidenced-based Dementia Care Practice Recommendations in the following topic areas: Alzheimer's and dementia, person-centered care, assessment and care planning, activities of daily living, and behaviors and communication.

SHINE® Memory Care

Discovery Senior Living's exclusive SHINE® Memory Care Program

"The Alzheimer's Association is pleased that Discovery Senior Living is continuing to align its training program with our Dementia Care Practice Recommendations," said Emily Shubeck, director Alzheimer's Association. "By taking this step, Discovery has demonstrated their ongoing commitment to providing evidence-based training with a person-centered focus at its core."

High-quality dementia care training can lead to improvement in communication between caregivers and people living with dementia, a reduction in dementia-related behaviors and an increase in job satisfaction and staff retention.

"We are honored our SHINE® Memory Care program curriculum has once again received the esteemed Alzheimer's Association recognition. This prestigious recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to those living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias," said Dawn Platt, National Director of Memory Care Programs at Discovery Senior Living. "I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and innovation, which continues to set the standard in memory care. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents and their families every day."

Recognition from the Alzheimer's Association is not an endorsement of the organization or the care provided.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio in excess of 350 communities and over 35,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the two largest U.S. senior living operators.

Contact Information:

Heidi LaVanway

Vice President of Marketing

hlavanway@discoverymgt.com

239.293.9440

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living

View the original press release on newswire.com.