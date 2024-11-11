Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
Brean Capital, LLC: Dext Capital Issues Corporate Note

Finanznachrichten News

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Dext Capital (Dext), the leading essential-use healthcare and technology equipment lessor, announced the upsize of its investment-grade corporate note. The proceeds will be used to fund new originations and growth initiatives.



Founded in 2018, Dext specializes in providing financing solutions to the healthcare and technology industries, helping customers acquire and upgrade mission-critical equipment, improve cash flow and manage risk. As a well-capitalized platform with extensive sector expertise, Dext Capital has established itself as a trusted partner for hospitals and other healthcare providers throughout the United States.

"This transaction further strengthens Dext's balance sheet and adds efficiency to our capital stack," Conrad Nilsen, Head of Finance for Dext Capital, said. "We are positioned to meet the financing needs of our vendor partners and customers, and these notes provide the growth capital to expand our platform in a meaningful way."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Dext Capital

Dext Capital is an independent equipment finance company with strong financial sponsorship from Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, and a leadership team of industry veterans with over 150 years of combined leasing experience. The executives team leverages demonstrated skill and knowledge to create an equipment finance company the "right way" - enabled by innovative technology and effective use of data, unburdened by current barriers to customer excellence, and focused on successful growth by employing the best people and embracing a respectful culture. For more information, please visit: www.dextcapital.com.

About Sightway Capital

Sightway Capital is a Two Sigma company focused on middle market growth equity investing in financial services and real assets. The company employs a principal mindset and flexible capital approach to building successful business platforms with experienced operators and strategic partners. The team at Sightway Capital thinks long-term, targeting business opportunities that we believe afford both asymmetric risk rewards and enterprise value creation over time. They look for opportunities in and around several asset-intensive industries where our team has significant experience and a network of long-standing relationships. For more information, please visit www.sightwaycapital.com.

Contact Information

Ashley Evans
Marketing & Creative
ashley.evans@dextcapital.com
971 762-2984

SOURCE: Dext Capital

