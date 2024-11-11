

Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

11.11.2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG

Company Name: PNE AG

ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2



Reason for the Update

research:

Recommendation: Buy

from: 11.11.2024

Target price: 20,00 Euro

Target price on sight 12 Monate

of:

Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 21,00 auf EUR 20,00.

Zusammenfassung:

PNE hat die 9M-Zahlen berichtet und eine Telefonkonferenz abgehalten. Obwohl das EBITDA in den ersten neun Monaten nur EUR6,2 Mio. betrug gegenüber FBe von EUR9,6 Mio. und EUR16,5 Mio. in 9M/23, sind wir zuversichtlich, dass PNE die Guidance für 2024 (EUR40 Mio. - EUR50 Mio.) und unsere Prognose (EUR43 Mio.) erreichen wird, vor allem aufgrund des jüngsten Verkaufs des großen deutschen Repowering-Projekts Papenrode (59 MW). Darüber hinaus erwartet PNE Meilensteinzahlungen aus früheren Projektverkäufen. Das Management gab einen Strategiewechsel hin zu einer stärkeren Ausrichtung auf die Rentabilität bekannt. Wir erwarten daher mehr Projektverkäufe und ein langsameres Wachstum des eigenen Anlagenportfolios. Wir haben unsere Segment- und Konzernprognosen entsprechend angepasst. Auf Basis einer aktualisierten Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung ergibt sich ein neues Kursziel von EUR 20 (bisher: EUR 21). Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 21.00 to EUR 20.00.

Abstract:

PNE reported 9M figures and held a conference call. Although 9M EBITDA amounted to only EUR6.2m versus FBe of EUR9.6m and EUR16.5m in 9M/23, we are confident that PNE will reach 2024 guidance (EUR40m - EUR50m) and our forecast (EUR43m) due mainly to the recent sale of the large German repowering project Papenrode (59 MW). Furthermore, PNE expects milestone payments from earlier project sales. Management announced a shift in strategy towards a stronger focus on profitability. We thus expect more project sales and slower growth in the own plant portfolio. We have adjusted our segment and group forecasts accordingly. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a new price target of EUR20 (previously: EUR21). We confirm our Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31263.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



2027133 11.11.2024 CET/CEST



