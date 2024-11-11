Auri, Inc.: AURI Inc New CBD Product Developments, NFT and Crypto Currency Updates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Auri Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) (the Company)

Auri Inc and associates wanted to thank all Veterans for their service to our country.

Patriot Gummies

New commemorative Patriot Edition

As the country celebrates Veterans Day, Auri Inc is launching a special "Patriot" line of CBD, Delta 9 and Mushroom based edibles, drinks and nutraceutical products. The products are designed to create a sales platform and distribution that directly affects Veterans and other re-sellers. All products, as collectibles will have their own NFT's and Tokens.

"Our Knockout Brand is launching a full line of products designed to enhance relaxation while providing stress, anxiety and pain relief. Recent studies and developments confirm many positive effects that CBD enhanced products becoming known for. Many veterans and our clients confirm the positive effects our products have, especially towards many levels of PTSD and related issues." Stated Michael Yorba VP of marketing Auri Inc.

The company wanted to provide an additional income stream for Veterans and other customers of Auri Inc. Several nonprofits already contacted the company for an opportunity to become dealers and re-sellers.

The company recently signed several agreements to become its own ACH, credit and debit card processing service. This new agency now will offer CBD, Delta 9 and other product processing services for its customers, dealers and re-sellers. This program also has a finance component where individuals could apply for business or personal loans and start their own business.

"Finding ACH and Credit card processing that can process CBD and Delta 9 is very difficult. We did the homework and set up an opportunity for anyone to enjoy the cashflow generated by sales and processing. This system works for any existing, or brand-new companies and relationships. The main goal is to add all our cryptocurrencies and NFT's for processing as well." Explained CEO, Edward Vakser.

Auri Inc representatives and Brand Ambassadors are visiting several factories and fulfilment centers for strategic relationships and possible future acquisitions. The company is designing a program and a pathway to enable its crypto currency tokens AURI and BDGR to be used as payment for its products and merchandise. Starting with Auri Inc's "The Patriot", "The Champ" and "Knockout" line of CBD, Delta9 and Lions Mane edibles. www.thechamp.io and for all distributors www.knockoutshops.com

"We have several strategic opportunities with factories that have substantial equipment and inventories. We wanted to vertically integrate our current product lines with the factory's existing lines and expand our offerings to consumers using celebrities for branding. We will be using our tokens to process the sale orders online. We have several merchant processors and banks who now can process digital currency transactions. We believe that it's the future for all digital currency. Also adding AI to for wider access to new buyers and clients. The kind of margins that our products have should add to the tokens new value. We believe that these steps should add to the company's shareholders value." Stated Edward Vakser, CEO

Auri Inc. has several companies and wholly owned subsidiaries in its investment portfolio.

Recent News:

www.knockoutshops.com A line of CBD, Delta 9 and Lions Mane consumable, edible and topical products designed to enhance lifestyles and enjoyment while providing multiple benefits for relaxation, pain, insomnia and anxiety reliefs.

Currently the brand is expanding its distribution daily, recently adding SHAX liquors, American Shaman Corinth TX, and Sportsman Liquor in Sanger TX. Silica sand, Oil/Gas prospects. With Black Dragon Resources, (BDGR)

The chairman joined an international team working on several mines and reserves in Moldova, as well as a JV development for gold mine in Canada. L. R. Mage, LLC Managing Partner of Riddick "Big Daddy" Bowe Boxing, LLC and Auri Inc., will now sell and license the "Big Daddy" Bowe Boxing gym, fitness centers and various sports related concepts using "Big Daddy" name. These specialized and proprietary concepts are designed as scalable and marketable solutions using Legendary name and unique concepts for the participating sport facilities. In addition, AURI will continue to expand The Champ line of products with Riddick Bowe as the www.thechamp.io brand ambassador. Marketing activities:

The company recently signed several deals, including a global marketing focused on National and International distribution and retired US veterans and patriots. The products seem to achieve a very desirable effect with symptoms such as PTSD, anxiety, insomnia, stress and pain relief. The company produced several multi language videos and commercials to support the efforts, as more international markets and countries allow CBD sales. AI updates:

The company, in addition to expanding its AI initiatives, is also in negotiations with another publicly trading company to acquire, private label or license AI technologies and apps.

The company will announce the progress and its participation with these and other developments by its wholly owned subsidiaries' The Champ, BDGR and SUTI, to add and enhance its investment portfolio. https://aurinetwork.com

About Riddick Bowe

"THE CHAMP", Riddick Bowe, world greatest boxing champion with the undisputed 4 major boxing championship belts. The Champ, Riddick Bowe started his career with a Super Heavyweight medal win in 1988 Summer Olympics and finishing his stellar "Knockout" career with a total of 45 fights,43 wins, AND an impressive 33 wins by KO (Knockout) with only 1 loss. The "Knockout" products launch features the Knockout Pain, CBDcream, Gummies, followed by Knockout punch and a full line on non-alcohol drinks, with CBD, Delta-9, THC and lionsmane smart shrooms', that completes the full "pain and sleep management products offerings" while giving the consumers a long lasting and enjoyable experience.

AURI Inc., the Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development and acquisitions, oil and gas, and real estate investments. Recently, the company used its intellectual properties and contacts to launch a celebrities endorsed full line of CBD, Delta-9, THC gummies, drinks,and nutritional products under www.thechamp.io, Knockout Brand.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict,forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning.

Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Ev24903@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: @AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

https://knockoutshops.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Online retail and wholesale at: www.knockoutshops.com

www.thechamp.io

https://salavi.com/en-US/regist?iv=SA3QEQG8.

And Apple product users, and others: https://www.salavi.com/en-US/download

Related Images

Patriot Gummies

New commemorative Patriot Edition The Champ Riddick Bowe

Knockout Brands Ambassador Riddick Bowe Veterans Commemorative Edition Patriot Gummies

Patriot Branded CBD Gummies

SOURCE: Auri Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com