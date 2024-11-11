Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai), the leading innovator in AI-powered translation and transcription services will attend the Five9 CX Summit Barcelona from November 12-14, 2024. CX Summit is Five9's premier annual CX conference, bringing together global industry leaders, innovators, and customer experience (CX) experts to explore the latest trends and strategies shaping the future of AI-driven customer experience.

OneMeta Inc. is sponsoring Five9 CX Summit and will be demonstrating VerbumCall at the event's CX Hub located at the Torre Melina in Barcelona, Spain. At CX Summit, attendees will hear the vision for The New CX, and learn how Five9's AI, platform, and team are making this vision a reality today and for the future. "Partnering with Five9 at CX Summit provides a powerful platform to introduce our AI-powered over-the-phone SIP transcription and translation services-transforming communication and elevating service delivery," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta.

"This year's CX Summit focuses on exploring the transformative power of AI in customer experience. This event is not just about learning - it's about inspiring action and collaboration," said Niki Hall, CMO, Five9. "We're looking forward to bringing together our global customer and partner community, and industry thought leaders, to share insights on how to bring actual intelligence to AI-driven CX today."

Learn more about Five9 CX Summit here. For those unable to join in Barcelona, you can engage with the livestream of Five9's keynote sessions here.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

