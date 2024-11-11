FCLTGlobal, a non-profit organization that advocates for a longer-term focus in business and investment decision-making, announced today that it has appointed Eduard van Gelderen as Head of Research, effective 15 December 2024.

In this role, van Gelderen will shape FCLTGlobal's long-term research agenda and define its goals, work with members and staff to advance that agenda, and produce research and communications that extend the organization's reach and impact.

van Gelderen was most recently Chief Investment Officer of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) from 2018 to 2024, where he was responsible for PSP Investments' total fund portfolio and long-term investment strategy. He also headed the sustainable investment, public policy, global government affairs, and strategic communications functions of PSP Investments.

Sarah Keohane Williamson, CEO of FCLTGlobal, said "We are delighted to welcome Eduard as our new Head of Research. His extensive leadership experience, deep understanding of long-term investment strategy, and proven track record in shaping sustainable investment practices will be instrumental in advancing our research agenda. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further FCLTGlobal's mission."

From 2014 to 2017, van Gelderen was CEO of the Dutch financial service provider APG Asset Management, after serving as Chief Investment Officer from 2010-2014. Previously, he served as Deputy Chief Investment Officer of ING Investment Management.

Over the past two decades, van Gelderen has published numerous articles and academic papers on fund management and strategy; his work has been published in the Dutch Journal of Investment Analysts, International Investor, ISM Journal of International Business, Investment Pensions Europe, Journal of Financial Transformation, and Journal of Portfolio Management, among others.

van Gelderen is a certified financial risk manager and a chartered financial analyst and has served on several investment advisory boards; he is the Founder and Chair of the AIMA Global Investors Board. He holds a master's degree in quantitative finance from Erasmus University Rotterdam and a post-graduate degree in asset liability management from Maastricht University in Limburg. He is currently a PhD candidate at the International School of Management in Paris.

About FCLTGlobal

FCLTGlobal's mission is to focus capital on the long term to support a sustainable and prosperous economy. We are a non-profit organization that develops actionable research and tools to drive long-term value creation for savers and communities. Our members are leading companies and institutional investors. Visit www.fcltglobal.org to learn more.

