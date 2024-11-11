Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
11.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
William H Morris, MD MBA, Joins Ambience Healthcare as Chief Medical Officer

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Ambience Healthcare - the leading clinical AI platform for scribing, point-of-care CDI & coding, patient summaries, and referrals - today announced the appointment of William H Morris, MD MBA, as its new Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Morris will focus on shaping Ambience's platform vision and developing a shared AI transformation roadmap with leading health systems in the United States.

Dr. Morris joins Ambience from Google Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences, where he served as Chief Medical Information Officer. Prior to his work at Alphabet Inc., Dr. Morris served as the Chief Innovation Officer of Cleveland Clinic Innovations, and as the Associate Chief Information Officer for Cleveland Clinic, where he had oversight of design, development, and deployment of all clinical IT systems and health IT innovations.

"After connecting with a variety of peers in the industry who were implementing ambient AI technology and had direct experience with the major players, I came to the conclusion that Ambience was going to be the leader," said Dr. Morris. "I have been tremendously fortunate throughout my career to have played a role as a physician, a health system executive, and most recently as a technologist. To have these all coalesce into an opportunity at Ambience is a dream come true, all in service of transforming clinician workflows and patient care."

Dr. Morris is board certified in Internal Medicine and continues to practice. He earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed training in Internal Medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School. He also holds an MBA from Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management.

The Emerging Leader in Healthcare AI Technology

In the past year, Ambience has emerged as an AI leader in healthcare, receiving a 97.7%* Spotlight Report score from KLAS, the highest recorded score in the Ambient AI category. Ambience has also deployed at major health systems and provider groups across the United States, including UCSF Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, John Muir Health, St. Luke's Health System, and Pediatric Associates.

"Since the founding of Ambience, we've been committed to bringing together the leading minds in healthcare and AI research," said Mike Ng, Co-Founder and CEO at Ambience Healthcare. "I can't think of a better clinical leader than Will Morris, MD, to help Ambience on our journey in transforming the future of healthcare."

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Corey Patchkofsky
Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare
cpatchkofsky@ariamarketing.com
203-710-2296

SOURCE: Ambience



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
