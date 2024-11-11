Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
Bronson.AI Joins EDM Council to Advance Data Governance Standards and Client Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Bronson.AI Joins the EDM Council to Expand Access to Global Best Practices in Data Management, Governance, and Analytics to Enhance Client-Focused Data Solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Bronson.AI, an industry leader in AI and predictive analytics, is thrilled to announce its membership in the EDM Council, a globally recognized authority in data management, governance, and analytics. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Bronson.AI's commitment to delivering the highest standards in data-driven solutions by integrating a suite of industry-leading tools, templates, frameworks, and best practices from the EDM Council into its resources.

Bronson.AI Joins EDM Council

Bronson.AI Joins EDM Council
From left to right: Martin McGarry, Daniel Mixture and John Walsh

Through this membership, Bronson.AI joins a network of professionals and thought leaders in data management, enabling them to adopt and implement proven strategies that are sustainable and forward-thinking. This partnership aligns with the company's mission to advance responsible, high-quality data practices, which form the essential building blocks for AI and generative AI (GenAI) solutions.

"Joining the EDM Council allows us to stay at the forefront of best practices in data management and governance, empowering us to better serve our clients with industry-leading insights and solutions," said Martin McGarry, President of Bronson.AI. "This membership enhances our commitment to data integrity, innovation, and the responsible use of data - including in AI projects - across industries."

As an advocate for advancing data management, promoting data literacy, and supporting responsible, data-driven organizations, the EDM Council brings unparalleled expertise and insights that align with Bronson.AI's core mission of delivering high-quality, client-focused data and analytics solutions. With this partnership, Bronson.AI will be able to further integrate rigorous quality assurance and data validation processes to ensure that their services meet the standards for accuracy, coherence, and relevance.

The EDM Council's mission includes elevating data and analytics management, supporting data professionals, promoting data literacy, and fostering collaboration to advance industry standards. This membership grants Bronson.AI access to the Council's extensive network and proven methodologies, bolstering its capacity to support clients with rigorously tested, sustainable data strategies.

"Joining the EDM Council is a game-changer for us and will allow Bronson.AI to offer our clients the very best practices in data management, governance, and analytics, connected to a worldwide network of practitioners in the data space," shares John Walsh, CDO of Bronson.AI.

Bronson.AI is excited to leverage EDM Council membership to provide clients with world-class standards in data management, analytics, and literacy, helping clients remain competitive in today's dynamic data landscape.

For more information on Bronson.AI and its partnership with the EDM Council, visit www.bronson.ai.

Contact Information

Martin McGarry
President & Chief Data Scientist
mcgarry@bronson.ca
613-219-8434

Daniel Mixture
VP Management Consulting
dan.mixture@bronson.ca
613-324-3994

John Walsh
Chief Data Officer
john.walsh@bronson.ca
613-407-7250

SOURCE: Bronson.AI

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
