Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
11.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
Contracting Resources Group, Inc.: Contracting Resources Group Receives 2024 Hire Vets Platinum Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

Finanznachrichten News

For the 6th consecutive year, CRG is a recognized job creator and awarded for their leadership in recruiting, employing, and retaining military veterans.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG) as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. CRG earned the Platinum Award for the sixth time after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

CRG Logo

CRG Logo



"Supporting veterans isn't just part of our mission-it's ingrained in our identity. Veterans bring unique skills, leadership, and dedication that enrich our team and drive our success. We are committed to helping them not only join us but thrive in their careers." -- Dina DiPalo, CRG CEO

CRG joins 838 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have long-term career growth opportunities that leverage the diverse skills acquired through military service.

"It is with deep gratitude that we recognize the invaluable contributions of the veterans among us whose commitment to excellence and perseverance have been fundamental to our continued success," said Moira Rivera, President.

Recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, veteran specific resources, leadership programs, human resource initiatives, pay compensation, and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2019.

About Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG)
For over 22 years, CRG has specialized in providing professional support services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and civilian Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The CRG team delivers expertise in management, process improvement, program evaluation and analysis, and strategic communications to support a variety of mission-driven government initiatives.

Contact Information

Sandra Hill
Media Specialist
shill@contractingrg.com
334.494.8829

SOURCE: Contracting Resources Group, Inc.

