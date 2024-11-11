Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc (CSE: AUEX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold during surface prospecting at our Doyle Property in the Batchawana Greenstone Belt (BGB).

Highlights

Our recent prospecting program has identified Visible Gold on surface at the Doyle Property.

Assays from samples in the area returned, 13.2 g/t, and 9.82 g/t gold.

The appears to be the surface expression of a drill hole completed in 1994 which also had visible gold and returned assays of 49.8 g/t at a depth of 80 meters.

Visible gold has not been previously reported on the surface at the Doyle Property.

The discovery is the result of diligent examination of the area by our contractor Superior Exploration.

The Company is pleased to report that exploration work by Superior Exploration of Sault Ste Marie on the Doyle Gold Project in October has resulted in the discovery of visible gold on surface. The area which was examined was chosen due to its proximity to an earlier drill hole with an intersection of 49.8 g/t. The gold appears to be related to intense quartz veining and silicification. A Petrographic study has been undertaken to attempt to determine the distribution of gold and better define the alteration in the area.

Examination of a LiDAR survey undertaken by the Company in 2022 appears to indicate that the gold is associated with a northeasterly trending linear feature. It is thought by the Company's geological staff that this feature may represent an extensional structure off of the main NNW trending shear - a favorable local to host gold mineralization.

Mr. Jim Atkinson, CEO of the Company commented: "This new discovery of visible gold on surface at Doyle has excited our staff. The interpretated relationship of this visible gold to features indicated by the LiDAR has indicated that this might be a NE trending extensional structure. If further work in the area proves this to be the case this opens a whole new area to exploration because all past work has focused on structures trending NNW and may not have adequately explored shears and faults in other directions."

He comments further "We are very pleased with the prospecting, geological mapping and sampling work carried out by Superior Exploration and reiterate the importance of "Boots on the Ground" in mineral exploration. We are preparing plans for more detailed prospecting and sampling in the spring not only in this newly identified area. This discovery has prompted us to reexamine LiDAR and airborne geophysical coverage across the Property to identify other potential extensional structures."

It should be noted on Figure 2 below that there are trenches which have been completed in the area but they don't seem to have intersected the area with visible gold. Figure 2 shows the location of the actual high grade gold samples and the visible Gold.





Figure 1: Location of Recent Sampling in Relation to Past Drilling and Trenching, Note, drillholes 94-20 and 94-25 intersected quartz veins which were not sampled.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/229485_60c6b08bd44a1b1b_001full.jpg



Figure 2: Location of Rock Samples from Recent Prospecting with Gold Assays Showing Interpreted shear Zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/229485_60c6b08bd44a1b1b_002full.jpg

About Doyle

The Doyle Property is located approximately 92 kilometers southeast of Wawa, Ontario and approximately 65 km northeast of Sault Ste Marie within the Batchewana Volcanic Belt of the Abitibi Province. The property consists of a total of 79 unpatented mining claim cells and covers an area of approximately 1,730 hectares.

The structural and geological architecture of the Batchawana Greenstone belt is conducive to a variety of gold depositional environments similar in nature and significance to other gold bearing deposits in Archean-aged greenstone belts hosted within the Superior Province. Noteworthy, these typically fall into the category of "orogenic gold deposit" types in brittle-ductile structurally related regimes like the Timmins Gold Camp, the Hemlo Gold Deposits, and the gold deposits of the Doyon-Bousquet Camp in Quebec. Orogenic gold deposit types would be the focus of future exploration activities on the Doyle Property.





Figure 3: location of Doyle Property in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/229485_60c6b08bd44a1b1b_003full.jpg

The Doyle Property lies within the Batchawana Greenstone Belt of the Wawa-Abitibi Terrane. The eastern extension of the Wawa Subprovince has had a long gold mining history dating back to 1897. Gold mining in the area has prospered and receded in the 20th century however this part of the Wawa Subprovince has total historic production of over 3,000,0000 ounces. Current and near future producers of the Wawa Subprovince include:

1) Wesdome Gold Mines Eagle River Complex;

2) Alamos Gold Island Mine; and

3) Argonaut Gold Magino Deposit.

All of the above historical gold mines and current to near future producers are considered orogenic gold deposits of Archean-aged greenstone belts and environments.

Three styles of orogenic gold mineralization occur on the Doyle Property. These are, but not limited to:

1) Gold-enriched semi-massive to massive sulphide horizons in a felsic tuff volcanic pile

2) Lode gold auriferous quartz veins, and

3) Disseminated gold in silicified and pyritized shear zones.



Figure 4: Plan Showing Doyle Property Claim Information. Note: Overlain on geology by Grunsky (1996). Gold and base metal occurences shown as numbers.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/229485_60c6b08bd44a1b1b_004full.jpg

The most significant and recent exploration on the Doyle Property was carried out by Tri-Origin Exploration which included drilling programs from 1990 - 1995. These programs are deemed significant, and their geological observations support deposit model types being sought. The Focus of the Tri-Origin work was on a model of similarity of the Doyle property geology and mineralization to the 20,000,0000-ounce Hemlo deposit. Tri-Origin completed geological, geophysical, and geochemical programs and drilled a total of 37 drill holes for 8,053 m. Anomalous gold values were intersected in numerous drill holes and visible gold was observed in two holes. Drill hole T94-22 intersected 49.58 g/t gold over one meter and drill hole T95-34 intersected 17.49 g/t gold over one meter.

Recent exploration by the Company has included airborne magnetic and VLF EM surveys, a LiDAR survey and trench sampling.

The airborne geophysics was very helpful, in association with geological mapping by TriOrigin, in defining the main trends and structures on the property. Throughgoing g structures have been identified as being present trending in a northwest to northerly direction. Parallel VLH Em trends underlie some of the gold occurrences especially where gold is associated with sulphides.

Further details of the Doyle Property will be available in the Technical Report on Sedar and the Company's website www.advancedgoldexploration.com.

QUALIFIED PERSON

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person supervised the work completed by the Company but has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling, drill results, and technical work provided by others. The Qualified Person assumes that past sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD EXPLORATION INC.

Advanced Gold Exploration (Formerly Advance United Holdings Inc.) is a Canadian mineral exploration company. We've acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold and copper properties and are increasing their value through the application of modern technology, new ideas and systematic exploration. We have a growing pipeline of similar properties that we are looking to acquire. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time. We believe we can enhance their economic value at today's prices. We fund the re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to reduce exploration risk, so that we can all advance in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how we can assist in the advancement of your project contact our CEO.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

